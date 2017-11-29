 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
41 Gifts For Introverts That Are Under $50

If shopping for the thriving introvert in your life is giving you anxiety, you've come to the right place. Understandably, it can sometimes be puzzling to try to figure out what's going on in the mind of an introvert (at least, on a larger scale).

We've rounded up 41 gifts any introvert would be internally ecstatic to unwrap. Each gift is tailored toward their naturally pensive dispositions — these are adorable items that'll help them recharge after long days of social interaction, challenge their minds in conducive ways, or simply praise them for being the awesome people that they are! These gifts will be a hit with them and easy on your bank account. See for yourself!

Additional reporting by Hilary White

Design Ideas
Prologue Epilogue Bookends
$40 $27.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Design Ideas Decor
Urban Outfitters
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Throws
J.Crew
Fuzzy slippers
$29.50
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Slippers
Indoorsy Mug
$12
from etsy.com
Buy Now
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Odeme Oval Flask
$32
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
"Nope" Door Mat
$44
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Noise Isolating Headphones
$40
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Cups & Mugs
Funny Introvert Tote
$30
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Scottish Fine Soaps
Au Lait Hand Lotion by 10.5oz Lotion)
$20 $18
from Smallflower
Buy Now See more Scottish Fine Soaps Hand Treatments
Little & Fierce Rug
$35
from society6.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Ioana Daisy Medallion Tapestry
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Artwork
Anthropologie Face Masks
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Face Masks
Functional Introvert Certificate Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Infinity Scarf
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I Just Want to Drink Coffee, Create Stuff, and Sleep iPhone Case
$36
from society6.com
Buy Now
Introvert Mug
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Library Book Bag
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Introvert Felt Letter Board
$48
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Bell Jar Necklace
$30
from outofprintclothing.com
Buy Now
Personalized Leather Bookmark
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Introvert Activity Book
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Wall-Mounted Glass House Storage
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Owl Bone China Mug
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
One Question a Day: A Five-Year Journal
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Because Cats Throw Pillow
$30
from society6.com
Buy Now
Branch & Twig Assorted Colored Pencils
$4
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nope Design Protective Bumper Case
$6
from amazon.com
Buy Now
What Would Jane Do?
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Malden Matted Picture Frame
$30
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Imaginary World Of . . .
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Home Is Where Your Wifi Connects Automatically Tee
$29
from society6.com
Buy Now
Little Book of Mindfulness
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Himalayan Pink Salt Candle Holder
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
I Came, I Saw, I Made It Awkward T-Shirt
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Candles
Wax Cabin Candle Co. Wax Cabin Candle
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Enjoy the Little Things Box Sign
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
DIY Smartphone Projector
$25
from mygeekbox.us
Buy Now
I'm Introverting Coffee Mug
$16
from zazzle.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Geo Moon Light Sculpture
$34
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Prologue Epilogue Bookends ($28, originally $40)
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket ($49)
Fuzzy Slippers ($30)
Indoorsy Mug ($12)
Oval Flask ($32)
"Nope" Door Mat ($44)
Noise Isolating Headphones ($40)
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug ($16)
Funny Introvert Tote ($30)
Au Lait Hand Lotion ($18, originally $20)
Little & Fierce Rug ($35)
Ioana Daisy Medallion Tapestry ($39)
Slip Silk Sleep Mask ($45)
Functional Introvert Certificate Pin ($10)
Infinity Scarf ($10)
I Just Want to Drink Coffee, Create Stuff, and Sleep iPhone Case ($36)
Introvert Mug ($14-$16)
($35)
Library Book Bag ($13-$16)
Introvert Felt Letter Board ($48)
The Bell Jar Necklace ($30)
Personalized Leather Bookmark ($15)
The Introvert Activity Book ($11)
Wall-Mounted Glass House Storage ($18)
Owl Bone China Mug ($15)
One Question a Day: A Five-Year Journal ($12)
Because Cats Throw Pillow ($30)
Branch & Twig Assorted Colored Pencils ($4, originally $7)
Nope Design Protective Bumper Case ($6)
What Would Jane Do? ($9)
Malden Matted Picture Frame ($30)
10
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Self ImprovementIntrovertPersonalityGift GuideWellnessHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Design Ideas
Prologue Epilogue Bookends
from UncommonGoods
$40$27.99
Urban Outfitters
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
from Urban Outfitters
$49
J.Crew
Fuzzy slippers
from J.Crew
$29.50
Indoorsy Mug
from etsy.com
$12
shopbop.com
Odeme Oval Flask
from shopbop.com
$32
"Nope" Door Mat
from etsy.com
$44
Noise Isolating Headphones
from walmart.com
$40
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Funny Introvert Tote
from etsy.com
$30
Scottish Fine Soaps
Au Lait Hand Lotion by 10.5oz Lotion)
from Smallflower
$20$18
Little & Fierce Rug
from society6.com
$35
Urban Outfitters
Ioana Daisy Medallion Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Anthropologie
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
from Anthropologie
$45
Functional Introvert Certificate Pin
from etsy.com
$10
Infinity Scarf
from amazon.com
$10
I Just Want to Drink Coffee, Create Stuff, and Sleep iPhone Case
from society6.com
$36
Introvert Mug
from etsy.com
$14
Library Book Bag
from etsy.com
$13
Introvert Felt Letter Board
from etsy.com
$48
The Bell Jar Necklace
from outofprintclothing.com
$30
Personalized Leather Bookmark
from etsy.com
$15
The Introvert Activity Book
from amazon.com
$11
Urban Outfitters
Wall-Mounted Glass House Storage
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Owl Bone China Mug
from etsy.com
$15
One Question a Day: A Five-Year Journal
from amazon.com
$12
Because Cats Throw Pillow
from society6.com
$30
Branch & Twig Assorted Colored Pencils
from amazon.com
$4
Nope Design Protective Bumper Case
from amazon.com
$6
What Would Jane Do?
from amazon.com
$9
Malden Matted Picture Frame
from amazon.com
$30
The Imaginary World Of . . .
from amazon.com
$13
Home Is Where Your Wifi Connects Automatically Tee
from society6.com
$29
Little Book of Mindfulness
from amazon.com
$7
Himalayan Pink Salt Candle Holder
from amazon.com
$11
I Came, I Saw, I Made It Awkward T-Shirt
from etsy.com
$24
Anthropologie
Wax Cabin Candle Co. Wax Cabin Candle
from Anthropologie
$22
Enjoy the Little Things Box Sign
from amazon.com
$8
DIY Smartphone Projector
from mygeekbox.us
$25
I'm Introverting Coffee Mug
from zazzle.com
$16
Urban Outfitters
Geo Moon Light Sculpture
from Urban Outfitters
$34
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Home & Living SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Medallion Tapestry
from Urban Outfitters
$29$24
Urban Outfitters
Magical Thinking Good Vibes Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Urban Outfitters
Reema Back Cushion
from Urban Outfitters
$98$79
Urban Outfitters
Plum & Bow Faux Fur Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49