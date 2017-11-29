41 Gifts For Introverts That Are Under $50

If shopping for the thriving introvert in your life is giving you anxiety, you've come to the right place. Understandably, it can sometimes be puzzling to try to figure out what's going on in the mind of an introvert (at least, on a larger scale).

We've rounded up 41 gifts any introvert would be internally ecstatic to unwrap. Each gift is tailored toward their naturally pensive dispositions — these are adorable items that'll help them recharge after long days of social interaction, challenge their minds in conducive ways, or simply praise them for being the awesome people that they are! These gifts will be a hit with them and easy on your bank account. See for yourself!

— Additional reporting by Hilary White