Gifts For Introverts
41 Gifts For Introverts That Are Under $50
41 Gifts For Introverts That Are Under $50
If shopping for the thriving introvert in your life is giving you anxiety, you've come to the right place. Understandably, it can sometimes be puzzling to try to figure out what's going on in the mind of an introvert (at least, on a larger scale).
We've rounded up 41 gifts any introvert would be internally ecstatic to unwrap. Each gift is tailored toward their naturally pensive dispositions — these are adorable items that'll help them recharge after long days of social interaction, challenge their minds in conducive ways, or simply praise them for being the awesome people that they are! These gifts will be a hit with them and easy on your bank account. See for yourself!
— Additional reporting by Hilary White
Prologue Epilogue Bookends
$40 $27.99
from UncommonGoods
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
$49
Odeme Oval Flask
$32
from shopbop.com
Plum & Bow Elephant Tea Mug
$16
Au Lait Hand Lotion by 10.5oz Lotion)
$20 $18
from Smallflower
Ioana Daisy Medallion Tapestry
$39
Slip Silk Sleep Mask
$45
from Anthropologie
Wall-Mounted Glass House Storage
$18
Wax Cabin Candle Co. Wax Cabin Candle
$22
from Anthropologie
Geo Moon Light Sculpture
$34
