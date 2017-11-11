 Skip Nav
15 Gifts Any INTJ Personality Will Appreciate

INTJs aren't the easiest people to shop for, but just because there's plenty of things they absolutely hate with a burning passion doesn't mean it's impossible to find them the perfect gift. All it takes is a little cynicism and honesty to match their own attributes. And remember not to get too sentimental — they prefer to think than feel on any given occasion. See 15 gift ideas that suit this personality type ahead.

funny graphic tee
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
StudioSarah notebook set
$50
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
Bed Bath & Beyond
Teak Bathtub Caddy
$39.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Bath Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Bad Girls Throughout History: 100 Remarkable Women Who Changed the World By Ann Shen
$19
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Desktop Books
Keep It 100 Necklace
$58
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories
Urbanears Humlan The Wash & Wear Headphones - True White
$50 $31.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Tech Accessories
Me? Sarcastic? Never. art print
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Sleek Petite 2018 Planner
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Relax Box
$65
from thegoodboxgifts.com
Buy Now
Challenging Trio set
$33
from novica.com
Buy Now
No New Friends tee
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Stationery
Kikki.k 10-Pack Inspirational Greeting Cards - Blue
$16.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Stationery
Private Party
Women's Respect My Hustle Sweatshirt
$79
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Private Party Sweats & Hoodies
Kate Spade
Office Supply Kit - Pink
$38
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
