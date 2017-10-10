This Happiness Challenge Is Based on 10 Things Proven to Bring You Joy

Like most things in life, happiness doesn't just fall into your lap; you have to attain it yourself. And it's not just one thing or person that will grant you a lifetime of joy. It's usually a matter of maintaining good habits and making it a conscious decision to improve your life quality.

We've created a challenge that's actually based on 10 things that are proven to make you happier. Surprisingly, the majority of that list is built on the basics, like self-care and connecting with others. So, if you want to make some positive changes to your life, below are three ideas for each category that you can follow or use as a jumping-off point. See if you notice any improvements!



Sleep

Get seven or more hours of shut-eye each night.

Allow yourself to sleep in or take naps on weekends.

Tweak your daytime habits for better sleep at night.

Build Close Connections

Plan regular (monthly or weekly) happy hours with coworkers.

Make time to hang out with your best friend.

Call your family more than you do now or visit more regularly if you can.

Have Sex

Start off your day with morning sex at least once a week.

Spice up you and your partner's routine with different positions/fantasies or discover your new favorite toy.

Masturbate on the regular more often.

Travel

Plan your next vacation or add destinations to your bucket list (the planning phase has shown to be the most exciting part).

Fly to a city you've never been to.

Take the plunge and finally book that international trip you've been dreaming of.

Keep Good Company

Identify any toxic people in your life and get rid of them.

Spend more time with happy and cheerful people.

Make an effort to be more positive so that your attitude rubs off on those around you.

Help Others

Find a volunteer opportunity you're actually passionate about.

Pay it forward with one of these acts of kindness.

Buy a homeless person dinner.

Show Gratitude

Write thank-you cards to your coworkers, friends, or anyone else you want to show appreciation to.

Jot down something you're grateful for each day.

Try not to complain; things can always be worse.

Exercise

Wake up early and fit in a workout before starting your day.

Break out of your comfort zone and try a new workout or studio.

Recruit a workout buddy to hold each other accountable.

Interact With Pets

Volunteer at an animal shelter.

Foster a pet until they're ready for a new home.

If you already have pets, ditch plans with your friends to spend quality time with them.

Meditate