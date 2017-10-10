 Skip Nav
Travel
You Can Get 1-Way Tickets as Low as $49 With Southwest's 72-Hour Sale!
Budget Tips
101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
Budget Tips
57 Cheap and Original DIY Couples Halloween Costumes

Happiness Challenge

This Happiness Challenge Is Based on 10 Things Proven to Bring You Joy

Like most things in life, happiness doesn't just fall into your lap; you have to attain it yourself. And it's not just one thing or person that will grant you a lifetime of joy. It's usually a matter of maintaining good habits and making it a conscious decision to improve your life quality.

We've created a challenge that's actually based on 10 things that are proven to make you happier. Surprisingly, the majority of that list is built on the basics, like self-care and connecting with others. So, if you want to make some positive changes to your life, below are three ideas for each category that you can follow or use as a jumping-off point. See if you notice any improvements!

Related
12 Questions That Will Help You Find Happiness

Sleep

  • Get seven or more hours of shut-eye each night.
  • Allow yourself to sleep in or take naps on weekends.
  • Tweak your daytime habits for better sleep at night.

Build Close Connections

  • Plan regular (monthly or weekly) happy hours with coworkers.
  • Make time to hang out with your best friend.
  • Call your family more than you do now or visit more regularly if you can.

Have Sex

  • Start off your day with morning sex at least once a week.
  • Spice up you and your partner's routine with different positions/fantasies or discover your new favorite toy.
  • Masturbate on the regular more often.

Travel

  • Plan your next vacation or add destinations to your bucket list (the planning phase has shown to be the most exciting part).
  • Fly to a city you've never been to.
  • Take the plunge and finally book that international trip you've been dreaming of.

Keep Good Company

  • Identify any toxic people in your life and get rid of them.
  • Spend more time with happy and cheerful people.
  • Make an effort to be more positive so that your attitude rubs off on those around you.

Help Others

  • Find a volunteer opportunity you're actually passionate about.
  • Pay it forward with one of these acts of kindness.
  • Buy a homeless person dinner.

Show Gratitude

  • Write thank-you cards to your coworkers, friends, or anyone else you want to show appreciation to.
  • Jot down something you're grateful for each day.
  • Try not to complain; things can always be worse.

Exercise

  • Wake up early and fit in a workout before starting your day.
  • Break out of your comfort zone and try a new workout or studio.
  • Recruit a workout buddy to hold each other accountable.

Interact With Pets

  • Volunteer at an animal shelter.
  • Foster a pet until they're ready for a new home.
  • If you already have pets, ditch plans with your friends to spend quality time with them.

Meditate

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Join the conversation
Self ImprovementHappinessWellness
Wellness
I Deleted Facebook From My Phone and It Changed My Life For the Better
by Anna Monette Roberts
How Music Affects People
Wellness
by Kate Harveston
Quotes About Self-Love
Wellness
These 50+ Quotes Will Remind You, Above All, to Love Yourself
by Hilary White
Bedtime Habits For Better Sleep
Productivity
6 Steps to Take to Wind Down For a Good Night's Sleep
by Elle Taylor
Biggest Regrets in Life
Wellness
35 Things You'll Regret Doing in Life
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds