The Truth About Booking Flights on Credit Card Points

Before you get into the credit card point game, though, consider if it's the right fit. You should already have a solid history of paying off your balance in full every month. Be honest with yourself, and if you know you tend to carry a balance or get close to maxing out your limits, focus on building good credit habits first. And also be aware that traveling with points requires a lot of logistical work.

Hull agrees that the biggest hurdle is getting started: "Once you get the first redemption under your belt, it is amazing how much more you want." Like The Points Guy, Mommy Points believes that once you devote a little bit of time to learning the ropes, "you will be surprised just how lucrative this can be for those who are responsible with their credit cards and pay them off monthly.” As someone who has been doing this for six years now, I have to agree.

You're probably wondering if will this mess up your credit score. Despite opening one to two new cards each year for the sign-up bonus, my credit score has remained high. Kelly explained why: "There is a small two- to five-point ding off your credit when you apply for a new card, but that is quickly counterbalanced by paying your bills in full and on time." Don't believe him? He continues: "I have 30 credit cards, but my score is above 800 because I pay them off in full every month." (Note anything above 700 is generally considered good.) According to FICO, paying your bills on time is the most important factor for your credit score. The amount of money owed relative to the amount of credit you have (aka your debt-to-credit ratio) is the second most important. So as long as you pay your bills on time and don't come close to maxing out your cards, opening new cards should not greatly impact your score in a negative way.