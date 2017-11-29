Organizational Gifts For Neat Freaks
46 Organizational Gifts For Neat Freaks
Any self-proclaimed neat freak in training will love these functional gifts that improve organization. Give the gift of a tidy space this holiday season and your friends will kiss the (obviously polished) ground you walk on. After all, an organized home is a happy home, right?
Pehr Golden Dots Storage Bin
$22
ban. do I Am Very Busy Sticky Note Set
$12
Free Form Bulletin Board
$75
Whimsy Ring Holder
$16.50 $11
from Pottery Barn
Mega 17-Month Agenda - Pink
$40
from Nordstrom
Kathy Davis Daydream Ceramic Jar
$34.99 $17.49
from Kohl's
Open Sesame! Password Reminder Book
$13
Cachet Monogram Hook
$16
Wayfair Kerry Chalkboard
$62.99
from Joss & Main
Invisible Book Shelf
$16
Wire Storage Basket
$39
Ban.do Rose Mobile Charger
$45
from Kirna Zabete
Out the Door - Tabletop Key Holder
$65 $24.99
The Knotted Wood Hanging Jewelry Organizer
$38
Metallic Idiom Pencil Case
$24
Octogonal Tray Set
$40
Botanical 2018 Appointment Calendar
$26
Canvas Rope Laundry Bag
$39
Diamond Glass Display Box
$29
Travel Jewelry Box
$24
