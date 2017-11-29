 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
46 Organizational Gifts For Neat Freaks

Any self-proclaimed neat freak in training will love these functional gifts that improve organization. Give the gift of a tidy space this holiday season and your friends will kiss the (obviously polished) ground you walk on. After all, an organized home is a happy home, right?

Related
32 Gifts Every Organized Girl Will Obsess Over — All Under $40!
30 Planners and Agendas to Get You Ready For 2017
Makeup Carousel
$40
from bedbathandbeyond.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Pehr Golden Dots Storage Bin
$22
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Anthropologie
ban. do I Am Very Busy Sticky Note Set
$12
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Corral Slotted Cups
$20
from corralusa.com
Buy Now
Hand Pen Holder
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Home & Living
Free Form Bulletin Board
$75
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Home & Living
Sort-It-Out Wall Caddy
$40
from threebythree.com
Buy Now
iPhone 6 Wallet Case
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Pottery Barn
Whimsy Ring Holder
$16.50 $11
from Pottery Barn
Buy Now See more Pottery Barn Home & Living
Electronics Cleaning Brush
$5
from containerstore.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Mega 17-Month Agenda - Pink
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Journals & Planners
Kohl's Decor
Kathy Davis Daydream Ceramic Jar
$34.99 $17.49
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Decor
Life Hacks 2018 Day-to-Day Calendar
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Bob's Your Uncle
Open Sesame! Password Reminder Book
$13
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Bob's Your Uncle Home & Living
Anthropologie
Cachet Monogram Hook
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Home & Living
Joss & Main Furniture
Wayfair Kerry Chalkboard
$62.99
from Joss & Main
Buy Now See more Joss & Main Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Invisible Book Shelf
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Decor
Urban Outfitters
Wire Storage Basket
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Kirna Zabete Tech Accessories
Ban.do Rose Mobile Charger
$45
from Kirna Zabete
Buy Now See more Kirna Zabete Tech Accessories
UncommonGoods Decor
Out the Door - Tabletop Key Holder
$65 $24.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Decor
Anthropologie Furniture
The Knotted Wood Hanging Jewelry Organizer
$38
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Furniture
Jewelry Organizer
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Water From a Stone
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Black Headphone Cable Organizer
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Fjälla Box With Lid
$6
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Metallic Idiom Pencil Case
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Beauty Products
Toothpaste Tube Roller
$5
from containerstore.com
Buy Now
Handmade Baskets, Set of 2
$10
from ikea.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie
Octogonal Tray Set
$40
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Trays & Platters
Three by Three
Jotblock
$15
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more Three by Three Home & Living
Anthropologie
Iris Card Case
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Straight Pin Studio Mini Essentials Pin Kit
$30
from straightpinstudiola.com
Buy Now
BP
Zipper Phone Crossbody Bag - Black
$19
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BP Shoulder Bags
Rifle Paper Co.
Botanical 2018 Appointment Calendar
$26
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Retractable Clothesline
$12
from containerstore.com
Buy Now
H&M
Metal Storage Box
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Baskets & Boxes
H&M
Rectangular Suede Box
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Home & Living
Urban Outfitters
Canvas Rope Laundry Bag
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Bath Accessories
H&M
Metal Tea Light Holder
$6.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Coffee, Tea & Espresso
H&M
Mini Vase in Clear Glass
$3.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Vases
Light Blue Glass Mason Jars, Set of 6
$15
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
H&M
Canvas Wall Storage Hanger
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Kids' Nursery, Clothes and Toys
Umbra Muse Ring Holder, Eiffel
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Diamond Glass Display Box
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Lipper International Bamboo and Cork Expandable Flatware Organizer
$31
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Travel Jewelry Box
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Baskets & Boxes
Makeup Carousel ($40)
Pehr Golden Dots Storage Bin ($22)
I Am Very Busy Sticky Note Set ($12)
Corral Slotted Cups ($20)
Hand Pen Holder ($18)
Nesting Desktop Display ($75)
Sort-It-Out Wall Caddy ($40)
iPhone 6 Wallet Case ($15)
Whimsy Ring Holder ($11, originally $17)
Electronics Cleaning Brush ($5)
Kate Spade 2018 17-Month Agenda ($40)
Daydream Ceramic Jar ($17, originally $35)
Life Hacks 2018 Day-to-Day Calendar ($9)
Open Sesame! Password Reminder Book ($13)
Cachet Monogram Hook ($16)
Wayfair Kerry Chalkboard ($63)
Invisible Book Shelf ($16)
Wire Storage Basket ($39)
Rose Mobile Charger ($45)
Tabletop Key Holder ($25, originally $65)
Hanging Jewelry Organizer ($42)
Jewelry Organizer ($25)
Water From a Stone ($14)
Black Headphone Cable Organizer ($20)
Fjälla Box With Lid ($6)
Metallic Idiom Pencil Case ($24)
Toothpaste Tube Roller ($5)
Handmade Baskets, Set of 2 ($10)
Octogonal Tray Set ($40)
Jotblock Notepad Organizer ($15)
Iris Card Case ($24)
16
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $100Gifts For MenGifts For WomenHoliday LivingProductivityOrganizationGift GuideHoliday