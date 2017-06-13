 Skip Nav
How You Can Copy Pippa Middleton's Honeymoon Down Under — For a Lot Less
In May, Pippa Middleton married her longtime love James Matthews (and gained a fun new title!) in a lavish ceremony that brought out family, friends, and even a few royals. After the big event, Pippa and James jetted off to Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia, then continued their adventures with a week-long stay in beautiful Australia, where they visited a national park, took an Aboriginal boat cruise, and even swam with whale sharks. While the action-packed honeymoon likely set the couple back a pretty penny, there are ways to explore Australia like royalty — butt for a lot less. Keep reading for all the details of James and Pippa's honeymoon Down Under, as well as tips on how to copy their getaway on a budget.



