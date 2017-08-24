 Skip Nav
10 Places to Visit Before They No Longer Exist

Traveling is a passion for many of us, though there never seems to be enough time to visit every destination on our bucket lists. However, if you dream of visiting any of the following 10 destinations, you might want to consider packing your bags sooner rather than later. Want to walk through the Taj Mahal or hike Machu Picchu? Time is of the essence!

Venice, Italy
The Seychelles
The Dead Sea
Florida Everglades
Taj Mahal
The Great Barrier Reef
Great Wall of China
Maldives
Machu Picchu
Galapagos Islands
