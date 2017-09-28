 Skip Nav
22 Public Works of Art You Have to Visit in Your Lifetime

Reach for that bucket list, because we've got a few things to add to it. From Antony Gormley to Claes Oldenburg, when it comes to public works of art, they're responsible for the crème de la crème, and you can visit them! Read on for the 22 global art spots you just can't miss . . . then keep fulfilling your wanderlust with the islands you need to see before you die.

Travel InspirationArtTravel
