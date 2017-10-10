Sad Songs That Will Actually Make You Feel Better

 Skip Nav
There's nothing like a sad, slow song to aid in a postbreakup cry or to be the soundtrack to a bad day. It's a well-known fact that music is made to bring out emotions in all of us, but what may come as a surprise is that sad music can have the opposite effect from what you would expect. Wallowing in sad songs can actually elicit positive feelings of "transcendence, peacefulness, and nostalgia," according to a recent study. It allows us to reflect and even feel a sense of consolation during bad times. Lucky for us, there are some really amazing sad songs out there — because what are life and love without a bit of heartache? Listen to our Spotify playlist for the saddest songs of all time, and prepare for an onslaught of emotion.

  1. "Someone Like You," Adele
  2. "Stay With Me," Sam Smith
  3. "The Heart Wants What It Wants," Selena Gomez
  4. "Skinny Love," Bon Iver
  5. "Hallelujah," Rufus Wainwright
  6. "Stay," Rihanna
  7. "Everybody Hurts," R.E.M.
  8. "Good Woman," Cat Power
  9. "Samson," Regina Spektor
  10. "Breathe Me," Sia
  11. "You Were Mine," Dixie Chicks
  12. "Hey Mama," Kanye West
  13. "A Man/Me/Then Jim," Rilo Kiley
  14. "Twilight," Elliott Smith
  15. "The Sounds of Silence," Simon & Garfunkel
  16. "Flightless Bird, American Mouth," Iron & Wine
  17. "This Year's Love," David Gray
  18. "I Will Remember You," Sarah McLachlan
  19. "Lost," Michael Bublé
  20. "Fix You," Coldplay
  21. "Heart," Stars
  22. "God Only Knows," The Beach Boys
  23. "Crown of Love," Arcade Fire
  24. "Say Something," A Great Big World featuring Christina Aguilera
  25. "Gloomy Sunday," Billie Holiday
  26. "Mad World," Gary Jules featuring Michael Andrews
  27. "I Will Follow You Into the Dark," Death Cab For Cutie
  28. "Wish You Were Here," Pink Floyd
  29. "Landslide," Fleetwood Mac
  30. "Guess I'm Doing Fine," Beck
  31. "Brick," Ben Folds Five
  32. "Unchained Melody," Righteous Brothers
  33. "Goodbye My Lover," James Blunt
  34. "Whiskey Lullaby," Brad Paisley featuring Alison Krauss
  35. "Something in the Way," Nirvana
  36. "River," Joni Mitchell
  37. "Creep," Radiohead
  38. "The Blower's Daughter," Damien Rice
  39. "All of Me," John Legend
  40. "The Needle and the Damage Done," Neil Young
  41. "I Can't Make You Love Me/Nick of Time," Bon Iver
  42. "Poison & Wine," The Civil Wars
  43. "If You Say So," Lea Michele
  44. "John Wayne Gacy, Jr.," Sufjan Stevens
  45. "Trouble," Cat Stevens
  46. "Make You Feel My Love," Adele

Just remember: you'll need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists!

