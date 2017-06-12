9 Reasons to Go to New Orleans — and None of Them Are Mardi Gras

When I think of New Orleans, my mind immediately goes to Mardi Gras, and I imagine I'm not the only one. However, there's so much more to the city beyond the popular annual celebration. In fact, visiting New Orleans not during Mardi Gras is something I highly recommend. While Mardi Gras is something that would be incredibly fun to experience, especially in a place that celebrates it so wildly, it brings a huge amount of extra people into the city, making it difficult to navigate the streets if you want to do anything beyond party. If you want to really experience everything else this Southern city has to offer, try going during a different time of year so you can experience — and enjoy — the nine things listed ahead.