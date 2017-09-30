 Skip Nav
Budget Tips
25 Awesome Costco Shopping Secrets That Go Way Beyond Free Samples
Budget Tips
Natural Oven Cleaner For Baked-On Grime
Travel
It's Illegal to Cross America's Second Tallest Bridge For Good Reason (but People Still Do)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
33 Inspiring Quotes That Will Spark a Whole New Level of Gratitude

Let's face it: no matter how well our lives are going, we all have a tendency to want more. Whether it's yearning for more money, more adventure, a bigger house, or a nicer car (and this list could go on), it's so easy to wish for more that we sometimes forget to appreciate all that we already have.

While there is nothing wrong with aiming higher, we must remember to take our sense of appreciation along for the ride because there is no other term in the universe that has more power, more influence, and more effect on our lives than this three-syllable word: gratitude.

So if you're looking to become infused with the goodness that gratitude can bring forth, you're in luck, as we've rounded up quite the collection of wisdom. Ahead are 33 quotes and phrases guaranteed to illuminate a whole new level of thankfulness.

Related
I Wrote Down Something I Was Grateful For Every Day For 8 Days, and Here's What Happened

2
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
GratitudeHappinessQuotesInspiration
Join The Conversation
Inspiration
14 Winnie the Pooh Quotes That Will Make You Smile, Then Cry
by Nicole Yi
Best Disney Quotes
Inspiration
These 42 Disney Quotes Are So Perfect They'll Make You Cry
by Hilary White
What It's Like Staying at Sandals Resorts
Summer
What It's Really Like Staying at a Sandals Resort
by Lisette Mejia
Weight-Loss Motivation Quotes
Inspiration
27 Quotes That Will Inspire Weight Loss AND Self-Love
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Photos of Tiny Houses
Small Space Living
12 Tiny Homes That Prove Small Is Beautiful
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds