10 Ways to Practice Self-Care This Weekend (That Don't Involve Spas)

You know what we all need? A weekend dedicated to ourselves. That means a break from partying and brunches, and time spent taking care of our needs. I know it can be hard to say "no" to invitations, but it's the best way to recharge and necessary every now and then to be able to hit the ground running on Monday. So don't be afraid to be selfish and reclaim this Saturday and Sunday (and maybe next) as yours. Ahead are 10 ideas for you to check out, and whatever order you choose, remember to end with the most relaxing activity. You know you deserve the ultimate self-care weekend.