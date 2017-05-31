 Skip Nav
The Top 10 Things to Do at Disney's Brand-New World of Avatar
The Top 10 Things to Do at Disney's Brand-New World of Avatar

Pandora — The World of Avatar is neatly nestled within Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom park, and yet the compact land can still feel a little overwhelming. For starters, there are two incredibly advanced rides. Then, there are souvenir shops, colossal trees, colorful menu items, and insane plants literally everywhere you turn.

With all the activities to do and sights to see at Pandora, it's important to go in with a plan. In fact, compounded with the reportedly massive crowds, you might not have any other choice! We previewed Pandora prior to its official opening on May 27, and we have the scoop on the top things to do, eat, or buy.

Get Ready to Unlock the Ultimate Disney Avatar Experience With 3 New MagicBands

