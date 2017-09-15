I Spent Weeks Traveling Europe With Disney — Here's What It Was Really Like

The only thing better than one Disney vacation? Two of them! This past August, I went on an Adventures by Disney trip to Barcelona, and then right after, I took the Mediterranean Disney Cruise Line sailing on the Disney Magic, and spoiler alert: it was freaking fantastic. With the bulk of my Disney travels having been to the theme parks, I had no idea that linking both trips together meant I'd discover Spain, France, and Italy with an extra heaping of fairy dust.

Even though I'm a Disney expert, I never could have comprehended the joy of exploring the Colosseum, watching Beauty and the Beast in 3D, and snapping selfies with Mickey Mouse on the same day until experiencing it in real life. (No offense, Epcot, but this new way to explore the globe with Disney is much better than walking around the World Showcase!)



44 Disney Cruise Hacks You Need to Know Before Sailing Related

Not quite sure if you're game for an international Disney trip? Let us show you everything that goes into pairing an overseas journey with your favorite fairy-tale magic. It's exciting, fun, and easier than you'd expect to reach peak #vacationgoals across Europe with Mickey Mouse by your side.