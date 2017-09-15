 Skip Nav
I Spent Weeks Traveling Europe With Disney — Here's What It Was Really Like

The only thing better than one Disney vacation? Two of them! This past August, I went on an Adventures by Disney trip to Barcelona, and then right after, I took the Mediterranean Disney Cruise Line sailing on the Disney Magic, and spoiler alert: it was freaking fantastic. With the bulk of my Disney travels having been to the theme parks, I had no idea that linking both trips together meant I'd discover Spain, France, and Italy with an extra heaping of fairy dust.

Even though I'm a Disney expert, I never could have comprehended the joy of exploring the Colosseum, watching Beauty and the Beast in 3D, and snapping selfies with Mickey Mouse on the same day until experiencing it in real life. (No offense, Epcot, but this new way to explore the globe with Disney is much better than walking around the World Showcase!)

Not quite sure if you're game for an international Disney trip? Let us show you everything that goes into pairing an overseas journey with your favorite fairy-tale magic. It's exciting, fun, and easier than you'd expect to reach peak #vacationgoals across Europe with Mickey Mouse by your side.

You dive into a city the moment you arrive.
Expect to roll into must-see spots like a VIP.
You never have to worry about where you're going next.
You're no Disney rookie for not knowing about these trips yet.
You'll have enough time to shop or grab craft cocktails, whichever you prefer.
Prepare to dine at little restaurants you'd never find on Yelp.
It'll get you far, far, far from the Instagram travel bubble.
If you think group travel isn't for you, prepare to be converted.
Back-to-back trips make everything easier.
You visit way more than a couple of tropical locales.
You still get your Disney time in.
It's just a fun way to see the world.
Disney Cruise Line makes everything so easy.
By the middle of the week, you'll appreciate the familiarity.
The food is, as always, pretty freaking good.
And then, of course, there's Palo.
But the worst part will be saying goodbye.
