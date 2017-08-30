13 Disneyland Rides That Have Been There Since Opening Day

It's hard to imagine Disneyland in its humble beginnings. The Anaheim, CA theme park currently boasts an estimated 60 different attractions, but when it first opened on July 17, 1955, that number was much lower — much, much lower. The official number is debated online, however, Disneyland definitively housed 13 attractions on opening day. While that may seem underwhelming now, these imaginative attractions absolutely mystified all those who entered. Ahead, learn more about the classic rides and attractions that have been there since day one.