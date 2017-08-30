 Skip Nav
13 Disneyland Rides That Have Been There Since Opening Day

It's hard to imagine Disneyland in its humble beginnings. The Anaheim, CA theme park currently boasts an estimated 60 different attractions, but when it first opened on July 17, 1955, that number was much lower — much, much lower. The official number is debated online, however, Disneyland definitively housed 13 attractions on opening day. While that may seem underwhelming now, these imaginative attractions absolutely mystified all those who entered. Ahead, learn more about the classic rides and attractions that have been there since day one.

The Disneyland Railroad
Mad Tea Party
Autopia
Storybook Land Canal Boats
King Arthur Carrousel
Casey Jr. Circus Train
Jungle Cruise
Snow White’s Scary Adventures
Peter Pan’s Flight
Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride
Main Street Cinema
The Golden Horseshoe
Mark Twain Riverboat
