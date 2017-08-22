A Guide to Hashtags, Every Day of the Week

 Skip Nav
Different day, different hashtag. Whether you're on Instagram, Google+, or Twitter, keep your social media accounts fresh with these trending topics that pop up week after week, without fail. Hey — we're not complaining. We don't mind seeing Benedict Cumberbatch and young Leonardo DiCaprio every #ManCrushMonday. Read on for our guide to hashtags, Monday through Sunday.

Monday

A photo posted by Renee Clementine (@reneeclementine) on

  • #MCM or #ManCrushMonday
  • #MusicMonday
  • #MountainMonday
  • #MeowMonday
  • #ManicMonday (your crazy postweekend work/school schedule)
  • #ManicureMonday
  • #MondayBlues

A photo posted by Eevee (@eevee_theshep) on

Tuesday

A photo posted by Jennifer {Jenn} 🌺 (@jen.ni.fit) on

  • #TransformationTuesday
  • #TravelTuesday
  • #TuesdayBoozeDay
  • #TuesdayTreat

Wednesday

A photo posted by @chardilksie on

  • #WineWednesday
  • #WellnessWednesday
  • #WomanCrushWednesday
  • #HumpDay
  • #WisdomWednesday
  • #Women2Follow
  • #WayBackWednesday
  • #WaterfallWednesday
  • #HealthyHumpDay
  • #WoofWednesday

Thursday

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

  • #TBT or #ThrowbackThursday
  • #ThirstyThursday (drinking on Thursday)
  • #Thursdate (for midweek dates)
  • #ThursdayFunDay
  • #ThankfulThursday

Friday

  • #FF or #FollowFriday
  • #FBF or #FlashbackFriday
  • #ShabbatShalom (for the weekly Jewish observance of Shabbat)
  • #FridayFunday
  • #FridayReads
  • #FridayNight

Saturday

A photo posted by Yasuhiro Takeshita (@bluestrings) on

  • #Caturday
  • #SexySaturday
  • #SaturdaySwag or #SaturdayShenanigans (for shopping)
  • #SaturdayNight

Sunday

A photo posted by Ｌ.Ａ. (@annalorin) on

  • #SS or #SelfieSunday
  • #SinDay
  • #SameSexSunday (for recommending people in the LGBT community)
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Product Credit: On Left: Zara Dress, Delfina Delettrez Ring - On Right: Everlane T-Shirt, Frame Skirt, Zara Sandals, Theresa M Lee Rings, Gabriela Artigas Bracelet
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds