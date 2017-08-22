A Guide to Hashtags, Every Day of the Week

Different day, different hashtag. Whether you're on Instagram, Google+, or Twitter, keep your social media accounts fresh with these trending topics that pop up week after week, without fail. Hey — we're not complaining. We don't mind seeing Benedict Cumberbatch and young Leonardo DiCaprio every #ManCrushMonday. Read on for our guide to hashtags, Monday through Sunday.





Monday

#MCM or #ManCrushMonday

#MusicMonday

#MountainMonday

#MeowMonday

#ManicMonday (your crazy postweekend work/school schedule)

#ManicureMonday

#MondayBlues

Tuesday

#TransformationTuesday

#TravelTuesday

#TuesdayBoozeDay

#TuesdayTreat

Wednesday

#WineWednesday

#WellnessWednesday

#WomanCrushWednesday

#HumpDay

#WisdomWednesday

#Women2Follow

#WayBackWednesday

#WaterfallWednesday

#HealthyHumpDay

#WoofWednesday

Thursday

#TBT or #ThrowbackThursday

#ThirstyThursday (drinking on Thursday)

#Thursdate (for midweek dates)

#ThursdayFunDay

#ThankfulThursday

Friday

#FF or #FollowFriday

#FBF or #FlashbackFriday

#ShabbatShalom (for the weekly Jewish observance of Shabbat)

#FridayFunday

#FridayReads

#FridayNight

Saturday

#Caturday

#SexySaturday

#SaturdaySwag or #SaturdayShenanigans (for shopping)

#SaturdayNight

Sunday

#SS or #SelfieSunday

#SinDay

#SameSexSunday (for recommending people in the LGBT community)