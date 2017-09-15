 Skip Nav
I Tested the 7 Best Fenty Beauty Products For Skin of Color So You Don't Have to

It's mind-boggling that in 2017, having one makeup line with offerings for more than just a handful of complexions is a huge ask. So of course the hype around Fenty Beauty by Rihanna hit a thousand and hasn't let up since the collection dropped last week. Just stop by any Sephora store and you'll see ravaged Fenty Beauty gondolas where dreams of looking like Rihanna once lived.

Rihanna can pretty much do no wrong in many people's eyes, including mine, but she isn't the first celeb to do a beauty line. She has been very vocal about the importance of inclusivity with this collection . . . so I had to test it out for myself to see if it lived up to the hype and to find out which products actually look good on skin of color. Hint: it's pretty much the entire damn collection, but here are the best ones.

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
$34
Buy Now
Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Mocha
$25
Buy Now
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
$18
Buy Now
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti
$25
Buy Now
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
$34
Buy Now
Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Truffle
$25
Buy Now
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule
$34
Buy Now
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Found My Perfect Match
Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Mocha
The Split Face Test
Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
It Really Is One Shade Fits All
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Confetti
I'm Basically a Unicorn Now
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife
24K Magic Up in Here
Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Truffle
For the 1 Time a Year That I Contour
Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule
The Ultimate Glow Up
