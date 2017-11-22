The Latest Eyebrow Trend to Hit Instagram Is Perfect For Drama Queens

A post shared by Sofie Petersen (@sofiepeterseen) on Nov 19, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

Yet another beguiling eyebrow style has come to Instagram. In the wake of lightning bolt, squiggle, and countless other brows, aspiring makeup artist Sofie Petersen is experimenting with brow crowns. Yep, bejeweled brows that resemble crowns — it's a trend fit for a queen.

In an interview with Allure, Petersen said she came up with the trend pretty effortlessly. "I started brushing my brows in different directions to see what I could get out of that," she said. "I had some gemstone stickers laying on my table, and when my brows suddenly had a shape that reminded me of a crown, I looked at the gemstone stickers and got the idea." To achieve the avant-garde look, Petersen simply created the shape using Vaseline and a spoolie brush, adding a rhinestone to each spike.



As a result of the onslaught of wacky eyebrow trends, Petersen admits that she has gotten some negative feedback online. "I just think its a little sad how some people now treat experimental eyebrows because of this whole brow trend thing going on. Some people are really getting pissed off by it," she said. Regardless, it won't stop her from having fun.