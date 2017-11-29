 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
ELF Just Dropped a 100-Pan Eye Shadow Palette at Target — and More Holiday Newness
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
ELF Just Dropped a 100-Pan Eye Shadow Palette at Target — and More Holiday Newness

Heads up: you need to go to Target, STAT. While beauty junkies already know that the megastore is chock-full of cool products year-round, this holiday season sh*t just got especially good. ELF Cosmetics, purveyors of those fine $1, $5, and $10 budget beauty staples, just dropped a full holiday line. Here's the 411: everything in this collection is gorgeous, fabulous, and well under $20.

Related
Whoa! Target Is Revamping Its Entire Beauty Department With an Upscale Remodel

We're particularly swooning over the eye-shadow offerings, which include a 100-pan (yes, three digits) palette for just $15. That's 15 cents per shadow, people. The collection also includes one of the dreamiest pairs of $2 false lashes we ever did see that are gorgeously romantic and Princess-esque.

Hence the long version of ELF's acronym — eyes, lips, face — there are affordable products represented for every part of your face. Oh, and also nails, because the line includes sets of 10 polishes for $10 — that's the same price as many single colors we hoard.

Related
13 E.L.F. Products Every Beauty Gal on a Budget Must Try

If you're not in the holiday spirit, prepare yourself to feel merry and bright, because how can you not when it's possible to buy a lipstick kit for less than a peppermint latte? See everything in this Winter wonderful line, ahead.

Target Lip Products
e.l.f. Holiday Total Lip Gift Set - 2pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lip Products
Target Eyeliner
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Eyeliner Gift Set- 3pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eyeliner
Target Makeup
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Highlighting Gift Set - 3pc
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Makeup
Target Lip Products
e.l.f. Holiday Lip Balm Gift Set - 3pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lip Products
Target Lip Products
e.l.f. Holiday Mint Maniac Lip Exfoliator - .11oz
$3
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lip Products
Target Lip Products
e.l.f. Holiday Sweet Cherry Lip Exfoliator - .11oz
$3
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lip Products
Target Makeup Sets
e.l.f. Holiday Shimmer Kit - 3pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Makeup Sets
Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Brush Gift Set - 4pc
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
Target Eye Shadow
e.l.f. Holiday Eyeshadow Gift Set - 4pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eye Shadow
Target Lipstick
e.l.f. Holiday Matte Lipstick Gift Set - 4ct
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lipstick
Target Lipstick
e.l.f. Holiday Lipstick & Liner Gift Set - 2pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Lipstick
Target Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
e.l.f. Holiday Shimmer Eyeliner Gift Set - 5pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eyes Shimmer & Glitter
Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
e.l.f. Holiday Brush Collection Gift Set - 7pc
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Studio Brush Gift Set - 10pc
$20
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
e.l.f. Holiday Highlighting & Concealing Brush Gift Set - 2pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Brushes & Applicators Sets
Target Eyes Brushes & Applicators
e.l.f. Holiday Total Eye Brush Gift Set - 3pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eyes Brushes & Applicators
Target Nail Polish
e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Pretty and Polished Gift Set - 10pc
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Nail Polish
Target Nail Polish
e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Shimmer & Shine Gift Set - 10pc
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Nail Polish
Target Nail Polish
e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Gift Set - 20pc
$20
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Nail Polish
Target Eye Shadow
e.l.f. Holiday Eyeshadow Gift Set - 50pc
$10
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eye Shadow
Target Makeup
e.l.f. Holiday Full Beauty Gift Set - 50pc
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Makeup
Target Eye Shadow
e.l.f. Holiday Total Eyeshadow Palette - 100pc
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eye Shadow
Target Makeup
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Bronzer Gift Set - 2pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Makeup
Target Skincare Tools
e.l.f. Holiday Beauty Sponge Trio Gift Set - 3ct
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Skincare Tools
Target Face Masks
e.l.f. Holiday Sheet Mask - 2ct
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Face Masks
Target Eyelash Curler
e.l.f. Holiday Eyelash Curler
$2
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eyelash Curler
Target Eye Makeup
e.l.f. Holiday Eyelashes - 1pr
$2
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eye Makeup
Target Eye Makeup
e.l.f. Holiday Total Brow Gift Set - 2pc
$5
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Eye Makeup
ELF Holiday Total Lip Kit Set
ELF Holiday Complete Eyeliner Set
ELF Complete Highlighting Set
ELF Holiday Lip Balm Gift Set
ELF Holiday Lip Exfoliator in Mint Maniac
ELF Holiday Lip Exfoliator in Sweet Cherry
ELF Holiday Shimmer Kit
ELF Holiday 4-Piece Complete Brush Set
ELF Holiday 4-Piece Eye Shadow Set
ELF Holiday Matte Lipstick Set
ELF Holiday Lipstick & Liner Kit
ELF Holiday Shimmer Eyeliner Set
ELF Holiday Brush Collection
ELF Holiday Complete Studio Brush Set
ELF Holiday Highlighting & Concealing Duo Brush Set
ELF Holiday Total Eye Brush Set
ELF Holiday Nail Polish Pretty and Polished Collection
ELF Holiday Nail Polish Shimmer and Shine Collection
ELF Holiday Nail Polish Gift Set
ELF Holiday Eye Shadow Kit
ELF Holiday Full Beauty Face and Eye Set
ELF Holiday Total Eye Shadow Palette
ELF Holiday Complete Bronzer Kit
ELF Holiday Beauty Sponge Set
ELF Holiday Sheet Mask Set
ELF Holiday Eyelash Curler
ELF Holiday Lashes
ELF Holiday Total Brow Kit
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Elf CosmeticsBeauty GiftsFall BeautyDrugstore BeautyHoliday BeautyBeauty NewsGifts Under $25Beauty ShoppingStocking StuffersBeauty Products
Shop Story
Read Story
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Total Lip Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Eyeliner Gift Set- 3pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Highlighting Gift Set - 3pc
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Lip Balm Gift Set - 3pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Mint Maniac Lip Exfoliator - .11oz
from Target
$3
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Sweet Cherry Lip Exfoliator - .11oz
from Target
$3
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Shimmer Kit - 3pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Brush Gift Set - 4pc
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Eyeshadow Gift Set - 4pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Matte Lipstick Gift Set - 4ct
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Lipstick & Liner Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Shimmer Eyeliner Gift Set - 5pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Brush Collection Gift Set - 7pc
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Studio Brush Gift Set - 10pc
from Target
$20
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Highlighting & Concealing Brush Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Total Eye Brush Gift Set - 3pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Pretty and Polished Gift Set - 10pc
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Shimmer & Shine Gift Set - 10pc
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Nail Polish Gift Set - 20pc
from Target
$20
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Eyeshadow Gift Set - 50pc
from Target
$10
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Full Beauty Gift Set - 50pc
from Target
$15
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Total Eyeshadow Palette - 100pc
from Target
$15
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Complete Bronzer Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Beauty Sponge Trio Gift Set - 3ct
from Target
$15
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Sheet Mask - 2ct
from Target
$5
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Eyelash Curler
from Target
$2
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Eyelashes - 1pr
from Target
$2
Target
e.l.f. Holiday Total Brow Gift Set - 2pc
from Target
$5
Shop More
Target Eyes Shimmer & Glitter SHOP MORE
Sonia Kashuk
Eye Couture - Eye on Neutral Shimmer 3
from Target
$19.99
Physicians Formula
Shimmer Strips Custom Bronzer, Blush & Eye Shadow - Vegas Strip/Light Bronzer 2456
from Target
$9.99
Physicians Formula
Shimmer Mix Shadow .12 oz
from Target
$8.99
Target
Sleek MakeUp Glitter Dip It Eyeliner Steel .13oz
from Target
$5.99
No7
Stay Perfect Shade and Define Crayon Black Shimmer - .04oz
from Target
$9.99
Target Makeup Sets SHOP MORE
Target
Sensationail® Polish to Gel Transformer Kit
from Target
$23.99
Pixi
Ultimate Beauty Kit 4th Edition- A Few Favourites - 10.4oz
from Target
$32
Honest Beauty
Truly Kissable Lip Kit - 3pc
from Target
$28
Target
Profusion Cosmetics Way To Glow Illuminating Kit - 6pc
from Target
$14.99
Physicians Formula
Kit Nude Wear Powder + Blush + Touch of Glow
from Target
$19.96
Target Face Masks SHOP MORE
Target
L'Oreal®; Paris Detox & Brighten Pure-Clay Mask - 1.7oz
from Target
$9.79
Target
Yes to® Coconut Hydrate & Restore Ultra Hydrating Mask - 1 ct
from Target
$2.52
Target
Yes to® Tomatoes Acne Fighting Paper Mask - 1 ct
from Target
$2.52
Target
Nugg nügg Hydrating Lip Mask - Shea Butter Coconut Oil & Licorice Root - .24oz
from Target
$8.99
Target
Yes To® Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Paper Mask - 1ct
from Target
$2.52
Target Face Masks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
alexis.belbel
cateyesandskinnyjeans
thefashionablybroke
laurabeverlin