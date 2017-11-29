ELF Just Dropped a 100-Pan Eye Shadow Palette at Target — and More Holiday Newness

Heads up: you need to go to Target, STAT. While beauty junkies already know that the megastore is chock-full of cool products year-round, this holiday season sh*t just got especially good. ELF Cosmetics, purveyors of those fine $1, $5, and $10 budget beauty staples, just dropped a full holiday line. Here's the 411: everything in this collection is gorgeous, fabulous, and well under $20.

We're particularly swooning over the eye-shadow offerings, which include a 100-pan (yes, three digits) palette for just $15. That's 15 cents per shadow, people. The collection also includes one of the dreamiest pairs of $2 false lashes we ever did see that are gorgeously romantic and Princess-esque.

Hence the long version of ELF's acronym — eyes, lips, face — there are affordable products represented for every part of your face. Oh, and also nails, because the line includes sets of 10 polishes for $10 — that's the same price as many single colors we hoard.

If you're not in the holiday spirit, prepare yourself to feel merry and bright, because how can you not when it's possible to buy a lipstick kit for less than a peppermint latte? See everything in this Winter wonderful line, ahead.