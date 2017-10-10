What Fenty Beauty's New Holiday Lipsticks Actually Look Like on 4 Women

When blessed with a package of Fenty Beauty's holiday collection before it hits stores on Oct. 13, you don't just let it sit around and look pretty. Nope, you play. A lot. And that's what we've been doing all day. After testing out the new Cosmic Lip Gloss, we just had to see what the new lipsticks — Rihanna's first ones! — looked like in real life, too.

These holographic-looking tubes are foolproof. They feel like a balm and go on sheer at first, but you can build them up and get a more intense color ready for the party circuit. They have a shimmery finish that's layerable over other lip shades you love. And, although there are metallic glitter particles, you don't feel any grain on your pout.



Ahead, find out even more details on the newest additions to the Fenty family, and get a closer look at both swatches and the shades worn by four women.