Gabourey Sidibe Tried Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, and "Issa YES" For Her!

The positive reviews just keep rolling in for Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetics line. In addition to its flattering lip gloss and megawatt highlighter, the brand is garnering a lot of well-deserved attention for its 40-shade foundation range. Now, celebrities are coming out to show their support.

On Twitter, Gabourey Sidibe recently shared her take on Fenty Beauty. After sharing a picture of herself in the makeup chair, the 34-year-old actress said, "In case you're wondering about #FentyBeauty on dark skin, issa YES for me dawg."

At press time, Gabourey's tweet has racked up over 14,000 retweets, 61,000 "likes," and a whole lot of overexcited replies. Though we already knew Rihanna killed it with her makeup line, it's uplifting to see another famous face showing her support.

