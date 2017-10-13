 Skip Nav
Show the World What Your Soul Is Really Made of With Glitter Zipper Makeup

Every Halloween, there are always a few predictable makeup looks that we just know will crop up, from skeletons and Snapchat-inspired looks to clowns. But each year, there is always one look that dominates Instagram, and 2017 is the year to shine bright, literally. Glitter zipper makeup is in, and here's how to get it.

All you need for this look are a zipper from a craft or fabric store and some eyelash glue to apply it to your skin. Then it's time for the fun part! Use a combination of glitter with a liquid base and loose glitter to keep the sparkle in place, and why not add rhinestones to truly shine bright like a diamond? You might also need to find a very good cleanser to remove your masterpiece at the end of the night.

13 Halloween Makeup Looks That Are the Perfect Excuse to Get the Glitter Out

Ahead, see all the inspiration you'll need for glitter zipper color schemes to win that costume party, once and for all.

