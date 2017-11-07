This Is the Incredible $60 Serum That Has Everyone Convinced I Got Lash Extensions

For as long as I can remember, I've coveted long, thick, gorgeous eyelashes. I wouldn't call my lashes super short, but my almond-shaped, deep-set eyes do tend to hide their length and make them look less existent. In a perfect world, I'd look like a bunny, or a giraffe, or Kim Kardashian — which is why I have no fewer than eight mascaras in my rotation at all times. I'm not the best at applying false eyelashes, so wearing them on a daily basis was not an option. I needed something more permanent.

I'd be a total liar if I said I didn't love all the compliments and straight-up accusations of, "But your lashes are fake, right?"

A few months ago, I was waffling between getting professional lash extensions, buying magnetic ones, and hot-gluing falsies to my eyes when on a whim, I decided to give Grande Cosmetics Lash-MD enhancing serum ($65) a try. Let's just say that I'm never going back. Not only are my lashes 10 times longer than they used to be (that's a rough mathematical estimate), but they're also much fuller. My lashes always had a nice natural curl, but now it's like they've taken Viagra; they stand so high at attention that they almost touch my eyebrows. Even without mascara (as evidenced in these photos), I feel prettier and more feminine — and I'd be a total liar if I said I didn't love all the compliments and straight-up accusations of, "But your lashes are fake, right?"

Grande Lash-MD is packed with a blend of vitamins, peptides, amino acids, and conditioning ingredients like chamomile. It's also really easy to apply: every night before bed after cleansing and drying your face, you just line your lashes with the serum as if you were putting on liquid liner. Some things to keep an eye out for (pun intended): it will take about a month of using the serum to see results, during which time you may notice a brown tint to the application area. This didn't necessarily bother me (it just made it look like I was wearing brown eyeliner), but just a heads up.

It took about three months total for me to get the lashes you see in the photos, and they literally won't stop growing. Like anything going near your eye, take caution if you wear glasses or contacts. But overall, just make sure that you're mentally and emotionally prepared for the best lashes of your life.