9 Easy Makeup Tricks to Look More Awake

If anyone has ever told you how tired you look, you know what a punch in the gut it can be. It is a polite way to point out that you aren't looking your best. Talk about a confidence killer. It happens to everyone from time to time, but there are tweaks you can make to your makeup routine that will help you fake a full eight hours of sleep. From color correcting to eye contouring, these nine easy tricks will have you looking more vibrant and energized in no time.