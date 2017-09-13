 Skip Nav
Beauty Products Review
This Blogger-Favorite Powder Will Make Your Makeup Last All Day
Holiday Beauty
Tom Ford's 50+ New Lipsticks Are Totally '90s — You Need the Frosty Blue One!
Makeup
Kat Von D's New Glimmer Veil Lipstick Will Last You 24 Frickin' Hours
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
I Slept, Showered, and Worked Out In Tarte's Sweatproof Mascara to See If It Lasted

I hold my mascara to a higher standard than I hold myself. I give myself leeway when it comes to working out, eating well, and even washing my hair regularly, but any lash formula I wear doesn't get to slack off. A mascara is deemed a failure and banished from my makeup bag if it doesn't keep my fringe looking flawless at all times, and I really mean it when I say "at all times." Sleeping, showering, sweating — even if I look like death warmed over, my lashes need to hold up. So when the Tarte team invited me to Canyon Ranch wellness resort to try out the brand's new sweatproof mascara, Lifted, I was ready to put it to an aggressive series of tests.

Lifted ($23) is part of Tarte's athleisure beauty line, which was designed for women to wear before, during, and after workouts.

"We like to think of it as the yoga pants of skin care," explained Tarte founder and CEO Maureen Kelly. "It's totally effortless and comfortable, but still cool."

She added, "There's no fear about sweating in your products, not only because they're clinically and consumer tested to be longwearing or sweatproof, but also because you won't be absorbing any icky, bad ingredients back into your skin when your pores open up during a workout."

Because my time at Canyon Ranch was packed with fun fitness and relaxation activities, it was an ideal opportunity to really get to know Lifted's formula. This mascara, which is a rich brown-black hue, comes in a funky rubberized tube that won't slip out of sweaty hands. The wand features a standard bristled brush that grabs and coats every lash without clumping. Read on to see the formula on my real lashes . . . and the surprising results.

Related
Cut Down on Makeup Bag Bulk With Tarte's Genius New Gift Set
10 Tarte Products You Need to Add to Your Stash
I Put 10 Mascaras to the Nap Test So That You Don't Have To

After Application
After Application
After Boxing
After Boxing
After Showering
After Showering
After Sleeping
After Sleeping
After Zumba
After a Massage and a Visit to a Steam Room
Tarte took editors on a press trip to Canyon Ranch in Lenox, Mass. that included hotel accommodations.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beauty NewsBeauty ReviewBeauty ShoppingTarteMakeupMascaraFitness
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Issa Rae Is the New Face of CoverGirl
Beauty News
by Kristina Rodulfo
Hair and Makeup Spring 2018 | New York Fashion Week
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
It Pennywise the Clown Makeup
Halloween
by Sarah Siegel
Texture on the Runway Best Beauty Looks
Beauty Trends
by Aimee Simeon
From Our Partners
Latest Beauty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds