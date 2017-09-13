I Slept, Showered, and Worked Out In Tarte's Sweatproof Mascara to See If It Lasted

I hold my mascara to a higher standard than I hold myself. I give myself leeway when it comes to working out, eating well, and even washing my hair regularly, but any lash formula I wear doesn't get to slack off. A mascara is deemed a failure and banished from my makeup bag if it doesn't keep my fringe looking flawless at all times, and I really mean it when I say "at all times." Sleeping, showering, sweating — even if I look like death warmed over, my lashes need to hold up. So when the Tarte team invited me to Canyon Ranch wellness resort to try out the brand's new sweatproof mascara, Lifted, I was ready to put it to an aggressive series of tests.

Lifted ($23) is part of Tarte's athleisure beauty line, which was designed for women to wear before, during, and after workouts.

"We like to think of it as the yoga pants of skin care," explained Tarte founder and CEO Maureen Kelly. "It's totally effortless and comfortable, but still cool."

She added, "There's no fear about sweating in your products, not only because they're clinically and consumer tested to be longwearing or sweatproof, but also because you won't be absorbing any icky, bad ingredients back into your skin when your pores open up during a workout."

Because my time at Canyon Ranch was packed with fun fitness and relaxation activities, it was an ideal opportunity to really get to know Lifted's formula. This mascara, which is a rich brown-black hue, comes in a funky rubberized tube that won't slip out of sweaty hands. The wand features a standard bristled brush that grabs and coats every lash without clumping. Read on to see the formula on my real lashes . . . and the surprising results.