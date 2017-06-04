 Skip Nav
Ariana Grande Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Diamond Ring
Is Ariana Grande Engaged?

Ariana Grande Sparks Engagement Rumors With Huge Diamond Ring

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester

After touching down in the UK on Friday, Ariana Grande returned to the stage for her star-studded One Love Manchester concert on Sunday. The 23-year-old singer was joined by pal Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber, and teamed up with boyfriend Mac Miller for a surprise duet. "Tonight is all about love," Ariana told the audience. In addition to their undeniable chemistry and adorable dancing, Ariana wore a sweatshirt that read "One Love Manchester" and a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Coppola/MTV1617

While Ariana and Mac have yet to confirm any engagement rumors, it's also worth noting that Ariana has been wearing the sparkler on her Dangerous Woman tour since February. Ariana and Mac first sparked dating rumors when they were caught sharing a kiss during a romantic sushi date back in August 2016.

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester

