Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus at JFK Airport Nov. 2017
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Can't Stop Giggling With Each Other at JFK
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Can't Stop Giggling With Each Other at JFK
Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus caught a case of the giggles when they arrived at JFK airport in NYC on Wednesday night. The couple were all smiles as they strolled through the terminal with their luggage. Ben, who is in the process of divorcing Jennifer Garner, stopped for doughnuts and coffee with his girlfriend before heading out. His romance with the Saturday Night Live producer reportedly began back in 2013 while he was still married to Jennifer. The couple have since gone public with their relationship following the announcement of Ben's divorce in June 2015, making appearances at the Emmys and the US Open Tennis Championships in September.
0previous images
-25more images