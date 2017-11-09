23 Times Ed Sheeran Redefined the Term "Work Hard, Play Hard" in 2017

After taking a yearlong hiatus from music, Ed Sheeran made a triumphant return to the spotlight in 2017. Not only did he release his third studio album, Divide, but he also had a lot of firsts. He joined James Corden in his first-ever Carpool Karaoke session, he made a guest appearance on Game of Thrones, and oh, did we mention that he became the first artist to debut two songs in the top two spots on the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart at the same time? Yep, Ed did all that and still managed to carve out some time to have fun. In honor of all of Ed's accomplishments, take a look back at his monumental year.