 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Ryan Reynolds
All the Times Ryan Reynolds Turned the Street Into a Runway This Year
Kendall Jenner
Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
23 Times Ed Sheeran Redefined the Term "Work Hard, Play Hard" in 2017

After taking a yearlong hiatus from music, Ed Sheeran made a triumphant return to the spotlight in 2017. Not only did he release his third studio album, Divide, but he also had a lot of firsts. He joined James Corden in his first-ever Carpool Karaoke session, he made a guest appearance on Game of Thrones, and oh, did we mention that he became the first artist to debut two songs in the top two spots on the Billboard + Twitter Top Tracks chart at the same time? Yep, Ed did all that and still managed to carve out some time to have fun. In honor of all of Ed's accomplishments, take a look back at his monumental year.

Related
18 "Perfect" Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans
February: He Dropped Jaws at the Grammys With His "Shape of You" Performance
February: He Paid Tribute to the Bee Gees at Their Grammys Tribute
February: He Proved Chivalry Isn't Dead During His Date Night With Cherry Seaborn
February: He Met the Queen Herself at the Grammys
February: He Worked His Charm on Rihanna at the Grammys
February: He Captivated Fans With His Performance at the Brit Awards
March: He Graced the Cover of Rolling Stone
March: He Kicked Off His Divide Tour
March: He Reunited With Pal James Blunt at the Goldene Kamera
March: He Took Home the Goldene Kamera Award For Best International Music
March: He Had Everyone on Their Feet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards
June: He Was Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame
June: He Headlined the Glastonbury Festival in England
August: He Was Named Artist of the Year at the MTV VMAs
October: He Nabbed Song of the Year For the Second Year in a Row at the BMI Awards
October: He Received the Best Act in the World Today Trophy at the Q Awards
October: He Got in the Halloween Spirit With His Girlfriend
November: He Took Home Not 1 but 4 Trophies at the NRJ Music Awards
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Celebrity InstagramsEd Sheeran
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Dedicates a Song to a Baby Named After Him at His Concert: "I Love Babies!"
by Caitlin Hacker
Ed Sheeran Cycling Accident
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran Cancels Shows After Injuring His Wrist and Elbow in Bike Accident
by Gemma Cartwright
Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Pictures
Ed Sheeran
18 Times Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran Fully Embodied #FriendshipGoals
by Laura Marie Meyers
Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans
Ed Sheeran
18 "Perfect" Gifts For Ed Sheeran Fans
by Johnni Macke
Ed Sheeran "Perfect" Music Video
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" Music Video Will Make You Feel All Warm and Fuzzy Inside
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds