19 Times Nikki and Brie Bella Gave Us a Dose of Their Twin Magic This Year
19 Times Nikki and Brie Bella Gave Us a Dose of Their Twin Magic This Year

This year might just be Nikki and Brie Bella's biggest year yet! Not only did they launch their very own clothing line and wine, but Nikki stepped out of the wrestling ring and onto the ballroom floor for Dancing With the Stars season 25. In addition to their career accomplishments, Nikki and Brie also hit two very special milestones in their personal lives; Nikki got engaged to John Cena and Brie welcomed her first child with husband Daniel Bryan. We're excited to see how they top all of that next year!

February: They Honored Women in Media at the Women's Image Awards in LA
March: Nikki Got Engaged to John Cena at Wrestlemania 33
March: Nikki Served as a Special Correspondent at the Kids' Choice Awards
March: Nikki Supported John at the SXSW Festival in Austin, TX
April: Nikki Joined Her Man at the NYC Premiere of The Wall
May: Nikki and John Brought the Heat to the MTV Movie and TV Awards
June: Nikki Steamed Up the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards
July: Nikki and John Weren't Shy About Showing Off Their Romance at the ESPYs
August: They Were Double Trouble at the Teen Choice Awards
August: Nikki Followed in John's Footsteps and Surprised Make-A-Wish Families
September: Nikki Strutted Her Stuff on Dancing With the Stars
November: Nikki and John Showed Off Their Chemistry at the LA Premiere of Daddy's Home 2
November: They Embarked on a Press Tour For Total Bellas and Total Divas
