 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Proof That Kate Middleton Is Having a Pretty Flawless Year
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Celebrity PDA
Justin Timberlake Shows Off His Sexy Beard While Holding Hands With Jessica Biel
Charlie Hunnam
Wait, What?! Charlie Hunnam Turned Down Game of Thrones
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 12  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Proof That Kate Middleton Is Having a Pretty Flawless Year

The royal family has been keeping busy these past few months, especially Kate Middleton. Aside from celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Prince William, the duchess has been out and about promoting Heads Together in an effort to raise mental health awareness. On top of her various royal obligations, she is also balancing her duties as mom to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are quickly growing up right before our eyes. Not to mention she'll be attending her sister Pippa's wedding ceremony this month. See some of her best moments from 2017, so far.

Related
The Evolution of Will and Kate's Royal Love

Previous Next
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsKate Middleton
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mulan Mu Shu Pork Recipe
Food Video
Let's Get Down to Business to Cook Mulan's Mu Shu Pork
by Megan Lutz
Prince William Being Sweet to Kate Middleton Pictures
The Royals
All the Times William Was Prince Charming . . . and Prince Cheeky
by Marcia Moody
Emily Ratajkowski
by Quinn Keaney
Is Murder on the Orient Express Based on a True Story?
Books
by Ryan Roschke
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Pregnant Celebrities 2017
Celebrity Pregnancies
2017 Will Be Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars
by Brittney Stephens
Beach Pudding Cup Recipe
Get the Dish
This Sunny Dessert Is Like a Beachy Vacation in a Cup
by Brandi Milloy
Daniel Gillies and Rachael Leigh Cook Relationship Timeline
Rachael Leigh Cook
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Kate Middleton's Jewelry
The Royals
The Real History Behind Kate Middleton's Royal Jewelry
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Inspiring Quotes From Successful Women
Women
16 Inspiring Quotes From Kickass Women
by Stephanie Wong
Did Princess Diana Tell William and Harry About Her Affair?
Prince William
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds