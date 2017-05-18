Proof That Kate Middleton Is Having a Pretty Flawless Year

Best Pictures of Kate Middleton in 2017
The royal family has been keeping busy these past few months, especially Kate Middleton. Aside from celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with husband Prince William, the duchess has been out and about promoting Heads Together in an effort to raise mental health awareness. On top of her various royal obligations, she is also balancing her duties as mom to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are quickly growing up right before our eyes. Not to mention she'll be attending her sister Pippa's wedding ceremony this month. See some of her best moments from 2017, so far.