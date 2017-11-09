Beyoncé Rocks a Houston Astros Jersey While Grabbing Lunch With JAY-Z and Solange

Beyoncé rooted for the home team while grabbing lunch with her husband JAY-Z and sister Solange at the iconic Dooky Chase restaurant in New Orleans on Wednesday. The singer rocked a Houston Astros jersey with ripped jeans, paying homage to the MLB team just a week after they won the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The group posed for photos with staff — including "Queen of Creole" Leah Chase — while at the restaurant, and after finishing lunch, JAY, Beyoncé, and Solange, along with her 13-year-old son, Julez, casually hopped on a private jet.

Beyoncé has been keeping a low profile since slaying us with her Lil' Kim Halloween costumes late last month, though she did pop out to let us know that she'd also be slaying the big screen as the voice of Nala in the forthcoming reboot of The Lion King. The news elicited some excited reactions from the BeyHive (to say the least). Keep reading to see photos from Beyoncé's family lunch while we wait to see where she shows up next.