Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMAs Moments

The 2017 VMAs are almost here, and we're celebrating by taking a look back at the most jaw-dropping moments from the unpredictable event in years past. From Kanye West's infamous mic-grab from Taylor Swift in 2009 to Beyoncé's baby bump reveal in 2011, there is always something exciting going on both on and off the stage at the VMAs. Plus, who could forget Drake declaring his love for Rihanna at the show last year?