Jennifer Connelly
Can You Handle Jennifer Connelly's Hottest Photos?
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Kesha
21 Colorful, Courageous Ways to Dress as Kesha For Halloween
Blast From the Past: 56 Unforgettable MTV VMAs Moments

The 2017 VMAs are almost here, and we're celebrating by taking a look back at the most jaw-dropping moments from the unpredictable event in years past. From Kanye West's infamous mic-grab from Taylor Swift in 2009 to Beyoncé's baby bump reveal in 2011, there is always something exciting going on both on and off the stage at the VMAs. Plus, who could forget Drake declaring his love for Rihanna at the show last year?

Slash played the guitar while Michael Jackson sang "Black or White" in 1995.
Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston made light of their alleged feud by wearing the same dress to present in 1998.
Madonna performed "Like a Virgin" in 1984 at Radio City Music Hall, at the first Video Music Awards.
Paula Abdul hitched a ride on the hands of her dancers during the 1991 show.
TLC won four awards for their "Waterfalls" video in 1995.
Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain brought their young daughter Frances Bean to the red carpet in 1993.
The Spice Girls won Best Video for "Wannabe" in 1997, and at the show all five members wore black arm bands as a symbol of their sadness over the passing of Princess Diana just days earlier.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake cuddled close in their seats during the show in 2000.
Fred Durst came on stage to join Christina Aguilera during her 2000 performance.
"Let Me Blow Your Mind" collaborators Gwen Stefani and Eve presented with Moby in 2001.
Snoop and Tupac threw up their West Coast hand signs on Sept. 4, 1996, just nine days before Tupac was killed.
Green Day brought their punk style to the red carpet in 1998.
Gwyneth Paltrow's bra peeked out of her vest when she posed with Andre 3000 at the 2004 VMAs.
Drew Barrymore, Courtney Love, and her Hole bandmate Eric Erlandson were quite the sight in 1995.
Beyoncé revealed she was pregnant during her performance at the 2011 show.
Diddy, who went by Puff Daddy at the time, had the help of Sting, Faith Evans, and 112 to perform his hit "I'll Be Missing You," a tribute to his recently deceased best friend Biggie in 1997.
Pamela Anderson planted a kiss on Kid Rock backstage at the VMAs in 2001.
RuPaul met up with Nirvana backstage at the 1993 VMAs.
Beyonce, Jessica Simpson, and Kelly Rowland posed together backstage in 2000.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart walked the red carpet together in 2008, two months before Twilight came out and they skyrocketed to superstardom.
Robin Thicke and Miley Cyrus gave a raunchy rendition of "Blurred Lines" at the 2013 show.
Kanye West famously interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech at the beginning of the 2009 show.
Kelly Clarkson wowed with a wet and wild rendition of "Since U Been Gone" in 2005.
Kevin Hart and Psy danced onstage at the 2012 VMAs.
Justin Timberlake reunited with his 'N Sync bandmates on stage in 2013.
Beyonce made her debut as a solo artist during the show in 2003 where she performed "Baby Boy" and, when Jay-Z joined her on stage, "Crazy in Love."
Eminem stripped down to show off his shirtless body in 2002.
Michael Jackson surprised the crowd by coming on stage at the end of the 'N Sync performance of their single "Pop" in 2001.
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys performed "Empire State of Mind" together in 2009.
Chace Crawford and Lauren Conrad presented together in 2008.
In 2010, Lady Gaga, in her infamous meat dress, accepted one of her many awards of the night from Cher.
ummakhan1374904501 ummakhan1374904501 3 years
Sick culture. Filthy.
Jenna-Gill Jenna-Gill 4 years
Such a fun slideshow! :)
alanisgirl2011 alanisgirl2011 5 years
Taylor Swift should not have won the VMA because she was being so disappointed at the moment. She was too popular to be there. You know, but, most country stars don't attend the VMAs because they're too popular to be there. MTV people don't even care about country music because they're too popular to listen to country.
los-angeles-1 los-angeles-1 5 years
wow. What a freakshow!
zeze zeze 5 years
You left out one of my most memorable moments, Britney in the nude, glitter outfit singing Opps I did it again. Loved that performance.
jolielove jolielove 5 years
Kristen :)
gagafan94 gagafan94 6 years
P!nk's performance was amazing@@
dancing-nancy dancing-nancy 6 years
the slow progression of the death of real music performed by real musicians.
jaan_black jaan_black 6 years
oh good grief
littlemunchkin littlemunchkin 6 years
The Spice Girls! :-D
arrowstraite arrowstraite 6 years
MTV = Most trivial vultures
cupcakeemmi cupcakeemmi 6 years
I haven't enjoyed a slideshow this much for a long time. Great job, Popsugar! :)
chile68 chile68 6 years
It was all Rob for me!!! :)
crisk crisk 6 years
Robsten não estará presente por isso não perco meu tempo .... Eu amo Robsten
