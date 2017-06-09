19 Couples Who Got Married After Having Kids, Because Traditions Are Made to Be Broken

The whole "first comes love, second comes marriage, then comes baby in a baby carriage" thing isn't right for everyone, including a handful of celebrity couples who, instead of waiting to have kids before they tied the knot, started their families before making things official. Some pairs, like Nicole Richie and Joel Madden and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, even had their little ones involved in the wedding. Look through for 19 couples who took a different route when it came to their major milestones.