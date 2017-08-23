 Skip Nav
12 Celebrities Who've Given Dating Apps a Real Chance

If you're addicted to using Tinder, Bumble, or one of the many other dating apps, you're not alone. Even celebrities are on the dating app bandwagon. While some stars have found love on dating websites like eHarmony or Match.com, there are way more celebs on dating apps — aka Tinder-style dating. Swiping is so in.

While some stars haven't had a lot of success with app dating — cough, Zac Efron, cough — it makes us love them even more. Who would've thought the dreamy people on TV and in movies would need help in the romance department?

To see which of your favorite singers, actors, and athletes are on a dating app or have tried it in the past, keep reading!

Hilary Duff
Eric Stonestreet
Lindsay Lohan
Katy Perry
Andy Cohen
Chelsea Handler
Zac Efron
Dane Cook
Chace Crawford
Amy Schumer
Rob Gronkowski
Ronda Rousey
