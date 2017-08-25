 Skip Nav
A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Lemonade Between Beyoncé, Rachel Roy, and JAY-Z

In early July, JAY-Z dropped his thirteenth solo album 4:44, and the project quickly garnered attention for personal, pointed lyrics about his marriage to Beyoncé — specifically, the cheating accusations she made on Lemonade in 2016. JAY apologized to his wife on the album's title track, saying, "I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes." He also brought up Beyoncé's infamous "Becky with the good hair" lyric on another song, "Family Feud": "Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky."

In April 2016, the world was forever changed when Lemonade, the visual album by Beyoncé, roared through HBO. There was plenty of buzz surrounding the mysterious event, and we're not just talking about the rumblings in the Beyhive. As the special aired, not only did viewers try to derive the meaning of the album's name, but the greater, more personal implications were also hard to ignore. We all couldn't help but wonder: did Jay Z cheat on Beyoncé? It wasn't long before fans latched onto a scapegoat, citing past drama and a cryptic Instagram caption as damning evidence. It seemed clear that fashion designer Rachel Roy had done the deed. But how much did we actually know about the situation? How sure are we that Rachel was Jay's other woman? We're breaking down everything, so read on, learn your facts, and arrive at your own conclusion.

There's an innocuous lyric on Lemonade that alludes to Jay Z's "other woman."
Fashion designer Rachel Roy seemed to allude to the fateful Beyoncé lyric on Instagram.
Rachel's career has connected her to the family.
Rachel Roy had a previous relationship with Solange Knowles.
The infamous elevator fight relates directly to Rachel.
Rachel issued a statement after the "Becky" rumors surged.
Rachel canceled an event appearance, citing a "personal emergency."
Rachel issued another statement denying that she's the infamous "Becky."
JAY-Z confirms that he cheated on Beyoncé and apologizes on wax.
He also directly references "Becky with the good hair."
