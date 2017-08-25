A Step-by-Step Breakdown of the Lemonade Between Beyoncé, Rachel Roy, and JAY-Z

In early July, JAY-Z dropped his thirteenth solo album 4:44, and the project quickly garnered attention for personal, pointed lyrics about his marriage to Beyoncé — specifically, the cheating accusations she made on Lemonade in 2016. JAY apologized to his wife on the album's title track, saying, "I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman's eyes." He also brought up Beyoncé's infamous "Becky with the good hair" lyric on another song, "Family Feud": "Yeah, I'll f*ck up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone, Becky."

In April 2016, the world was forever changed when Lemonade, the visual album by Beyoncé, roared through HBO. There was plenty of buzz surrounding the mysterious event, and we're not just talking about the rumblings in the Beyhive. As the special aired, not only did viewers try to derive the meaning of the album's name, but the greater, more personal implications were also hard to ignore. We all couldn't help but wonder: did Jay Z cheat on Beyoncé? It wasn't long before fans latched onto a scapegoat, citing past drama and a cryptic Instagram caption as damning evidence. It seemed clear that fashion designer Rachel Roy had done the deed. But how much did we actually know about the situation? How sure are we that Rachel was Jay's other woman? We're breaking down everything, so read on, learn your facts, and arrive at your own conclusion.