Dwayne Johnson Professes His Love For Lauren Hashian on Her Birthday: "I'm a Grateful Man"

Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Dwayne Johnson is usually pretty private when it comes to his relationship with longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian, but on Monday, the actor penned a heartfelt tribute for Lauren in honor of her 33rd birthday. Along with an Instagram album of her birthday surprises, Dwayne wrote, "Surprise to my @laurenhashianofficial! 🎊🎉🎈👏🏾 HAPPY BIRTHDAY to a very special, beloved, one of a kind girl. I had my trailer decorated as a surprise when she walked in as we sang some happy birthday.. But why stop there when we can have mo fun... as she was getting this trailer surprise, I had a crew go to our house and decorate so when she got home she was surprised yet again. We celebrated all weekend and to cap it off our lovely mamas performed a beautiful Polynesian hula for the honored birthday girl. THANK YOU TO EVERYONE, family, friends and all who was involved in creating such a phenomenal birthday weekend for Lauren. Amazing and so cool to see all the endless love that everyone has for this girl. Myself included."

Dwayne also couldn't help but gush about his love for Lauren, adding, "Happy Birthday darlin' darlin'! I love you and you already know, but it's appropriate I say it again, I'm a grateful man you were born. Now excuse me while I go destroy the rest of your cake. (liwdyn;) YM aka the surprise 👑." Dwayne and Lauren have been going strong for nearly a decade now, and back in December 2015, they welcomed a beautiful daughter named Jasmine.

