 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Who Is the Cutest Celebrity Couple of 2017?
Cardi B
2017 Was Cardi B's Year, and We Were All Just Living in It 
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony

It was a family affair for Dwayne Johnson at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The actor looked sharp in a black suit and had the support of longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian; their nearly 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine; his mom, Ata; and his Jumanji costar Jack Black. While Dwayne was honored with a star for his contributions to the film industry and his philanthropic work, it was ultimately little Jasmine who stole the show with her adorable antics. The event also marked Jasmine's first public appearance. Seriously, how cute is she?

Dwayne has plenty of reasons to celebrate lately; in addition to receiving his star on the Walk of Fame, the actor is gearing up for the release of his latest project, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and he and Lauren have another baby girl on the way! Dwayne announced the exciting news on his Instagram with help from Jasmine on Monday, and that same day, Lauren debuted her baby bump at his Jumanji premiere in LA. Congrats, Dwayne!

Related
43 Pictures of Dwayne Johnson and His Beautiful, Blended Family
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lauren HashianCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesDwayne Johnson
Celebrity Kids
The Cutest Pictures of Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay's Family of 5
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Pictures of Prince George
Prince George
The 58 Cutest Pictures of Prince George
by Laura Marie Meyers
Serena Williams's Tweets About Breastfeeding
Serena Williams
Serena Williams Turned to Moms of the Internet For a Much-Needed Breastfeeding Pep Talk
by Victoria Messina
Prince William and Kate Middleton Relationship Timeline
The Royals
Prince William and Kate Middleton's Royal Road to Baby #3
by Allie Merriam
How Old Is Dwayne Johnson?
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson Is Living Proof That Age Ain't Nothing but a Number
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds