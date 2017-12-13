Dwayne Johnson Gets Adorably Upstaged by Daughter Jasmine at Walk of Fame Ceremony

It was a family affair for Dwayne Johnson at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. The actor looked sharp in a black suit and had the support of longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian; their nearly 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine; his mom, Ata; and his Jumanji costar Jack Black. While Dwayne was honored with a star for his contributions to the film industry and his philanthropic work, it was ultimately little Jasmine who stole the show with her adorable antics. The event also marked Jasmine's first public appearance. Seriously, how cute is she?

Dwayne has plenty of reasons to celebrate lately; in addition to receiving his star on the Walk of Fame, the actor is gearing up for the release of his latest project, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and he and Lauren have another baby girl on the way! Dwayne announced the exciting news on his Instagram with help from Jasmine on Monday, and that same day, Lauren debuted her baby bump at his Jumanji premiere in LA. Congrats, Dwayne!