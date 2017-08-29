The Surprising Thing Kit Harington Says People Don't Know About Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Best Quotes About Each Other
Game of Thrones fans understandably lost it when Jon Snow and Daenerys finally met, but unlike the show, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have been friends for years now. The duo is often photographed together at red carpet events, and Emilia is even best friends with Kit's girlfriend, Rose Leslie. As if that wasn't cute enough, Kit and Emilia say the sweetest and most hilarious things about each other. Arya Stark and Brienne of Tarth better watch out, because Kit and Emilia are giving them a run for their money!
Kit on Emilia
- On the first time he met Emilia: "I remember vividly the first time I met Emilia, which was in the hotel bar in Belfast, before season one. I was sort of bowled over by this absolutely stunning, petite girl with this wicked sense of humor. We became very fast friends quite quickly."
- On what people don't know about Emilia: "Emilia is so sweet, so giving, but she also has a filthy, filthy mind when she wants to."
Emilia on Kit
- On his romance with Rose Leslie: "We like to spread the love on our show. It's a beautiful thing. She's one of my best friends, so it's good."
- On what it's like to go out with Kit: "It's always been funny going out with Kit, because he's so recognizable. We went to a FKA Twigs gig and it was mental. I went to the loo and in the cubicle on either side the girls were like, 'That's Jon Snow out there! Don't know who that random girl is . . .'"
- On rumors that she's dating Kit: "[It] literally makes me want to cry, it's so far from the truth."
- On finally filming her first Game of Thrones scene with Kit: "Both of us were going, 'Ah what are you doing on my set?' This is weird! Usually you start working on a movie and meet (a costar) for the first time and you develop chemistry on screen over time. Here, you know somebody for seven years and you've watched their character on screen all that time. So it's a unique experience as an actor to come together and know the world is watching."
