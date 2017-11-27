 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
35 Celebrity Couples We Can't Wait to See Walk Down the Aisle
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
The Royals
In Just 20 Minutes, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Cure Your Cynicism, Help You Believe in Love
Meghan Markle
So, Will We Be Able to Call Meghan Markle "Princess Meghan" or What?
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35 Celebrity Couples We Can't Wait to See Walk Down the Aisle

By now you're probably aware that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. And as excited as we are to see them tie the knot, they aren't the only celebrity couple hearing wedding bells. Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino, and Nikki Bella and John Cena are all getting ready to say "I do," but who will make the trek down the aisle first? Guess we'll just have to wait and see.

Related
The Ultimate Celebrity Wedding Gallery
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Nikki Bella and John Cena
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
Cardi B and Offset
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
Martin Lawrence and Roberta Moradfar
Danny Strong and Caitlin Mehner
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Bella Heathcote and Andrew Dominik
Kid Rock and Audrey Berry
Felicity Jones and Charles Finch
Gregory Smith and Taylor McKay
Holly Marie Combs
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2018Celebrity EngagementsCelebrity Couples
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline Proves That When You Know, You Know
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Has Meghan Markle Dated?
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Had to Kiss a Couple of Frogs Before Finding Her Prince Charming
by Monica Sisavat
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Relationship Details
The Royals
Everything There Is to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Engagement Photocall Video
The Royals
Watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Sweet, Giggly PDA While Posing For Engagement Photos
by Kelsey Garcia
Celebrity Reactions to Meghan and Harry's Engagement
The Royals
These Celebrities Are Just as Excited as We Are About Another Royal Wedding
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds