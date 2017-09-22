Why Fergie's "Save It Til Morning" Is Definitely, Probably About Josh Duhamel

Is Fergie's "Save It Til Morning" Song About Josh Duhamel?
Fergie isn't holding back on her recent album, Double Dutchess. Following her split from husband Josh Duhamel, the singer is using her music as a way to shed light on her personal life. Not only does her track "Enchanté" feature an adorable cameo from her 4-year-old son, Axl Jack, but her emotional ballad "Save It Til Morning" is basically "Big Girls Don't Cry" 2.0. After the song (and its gorgeous accompanying video) dropped on Friday, we couldn't help but wonder: is it about her breakup with Josh? It certainly seems so. See the most telling lyrics below.
- "Wanna hide away in a quiet place / And wait out your storm of words again" — Even though the couple announced their split earlier this month, they have actually been separated since earlier this year. Her saying she wanted to go to "a quiet place" could be reference to the awkwardness she felt when the media kept asking about their romance without knowing they were actually quietly separated.
- "Silence stares to see who's giving in / Who will be the first to break?" — According to Page Six, the actor really wanted to make his marriage to Fergie work. They even reportedly went to couples therapy for about a year. Maybe this lyric signals when the second shoe dropped and they ultimately decided to part ways.
- "All the sorries, the apologies / All the 'You're not good enoughs' / All the careless words you throw on me / It's hard to scrape them off" — One of the most theorized reasons for the couple's split was that they were just too different. While Fergie reportedly wanted "to be out on the road doing her thing," Josh was really focused on their family and staying out of the spotlight. According to a People source, "They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it."
- "Love you a lot, you even more / Why do you hurt the ones you love the most?" — Even though it seems like the couple had a rocky breakup, Fergie has said nothing but kind words about Josh since their split. "We're great friends," she told People following their announcement. "We love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird. There's no perfect time so we just decided to do it . . . It was just getting a little weird to laugh through the first-date questions."
