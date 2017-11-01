 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Kids
Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Sweet Family Photos Will Make You Weep Denny Duquette-Level Tears
Halloween
These Are the Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Heidi Klum's Halloween Party Had Some Crazy Costumes, but Nothing Came Close to Hers

Heidi Klum has proven time and time again that she's the queen of Halloween, and her annual party on Tuesday night was no exception. While the model rightfully stole the spotlight with her "thrilling" Michael Jackson costume, there were quite a few other show-stopping looks in the mix as well. Some guests paid tribute to their favorite Kristen Wiig characters from Saturday Night Live, and more than one pair dressed up as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake from the 2001 American Music Awards. See the most creative looks ahead.

Related
These 2017 Celebrity Halloween Costumes Will Either Make You LOL or Scare the Sh*t Out of You
Jamie McCarthy as Negan From The Walking Dead
Bryce Dalzin and Erin Riley as Garth and Kat From Saturday Night Live
Romeo Hunte as the Flash
Jesus Estrada and Antonio Estrada as Ariel and Ursula From The Little Mermaid
Zac Posen as a Zombie
Coco Austin as a Firefighter
David Batista, Keltie Knight, Vanessa Ray, and Jake Wilson as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Dylan Sprouse as Fabio's Goose Attack From 1999
Grace Elizabeth as Maleficent
Les Twins as Batman and Deadpool
Heather Graham as a Skeleton
Elizabeth Wagmeister and Carlos Greer as Britney Spears and Prince
Gus Kenworthy as Dooneese From Saturday Night Live
Kyle Hagler as Pennywise From It
Heidi Klum as Michael Jackson From the "Thriller" Music Video
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesRed CarpetHalloweenHeidi Klum
Halloween
The 36 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes, Ever
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Donald Trump Jr. Halloween Tweet Socialism Candy Backlash
Donald Trump
In Just 1 Tweet, Donald Trump Jr. Reveals He Doesn't Understand Halloween, Socialism, or Parenting
by Chelsea Hassler
Heidi Klum's Halloween Costume 2017
Halloween
Heidi Klum's Thrilling Michael Jackson Costume Will Send a Chill Up Your Spine
by Kelsie Gibson
Sexy Celebrity Halloween Costumes | Pictures
Halloween
60 Supersexy Celebrity Halloween Costumes
by Brittney Stephens
Pictures of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Over the Years
Victoria's Secret
150+ Supersexy VS Fashion Show Moments to Look Back On
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds