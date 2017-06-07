 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Dad-to-Be Ian Somerhalder Is Adorably Attentive to Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Usher
Usher Teaches His Adorable Son a Little Thing or 2 About Red Carpet Swagger
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 26  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Dad-to-Be Ian Somerhalder Is Adorably Attentive to Pregnant Wife Nikki Reed

Have we mentioned lately how adorable Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed are together? The couple, who is currently expecting their first child together, enjoyed a sweet day date on Tuesday as they grabbed a bite to eat at Gjelina in Venice, CA. While Nikki showed off her growing baby bump in a blue jumper, Ian wore a casual gray shirt and jeans as he carried her purse around town. And the cuteness didn't stop there. Like a true gentleman, The Vampire Diaries star helped his wife cross the street by lending his arm and cuddling up to her as they waited for traffic. His beloved character, Damon Salvatore, may be dead, but Ian proves time and time again that chivalry isn't. If you need us, we'll just be flipping through these photos and swooning over Ian and Nikki's sweet, sweet love.

Related
35 Snaps That Prove Ian and Nikki Are Over the Moon in Love

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesNikki ReedIan SomerhalderCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
The Vampire Diaries
Nina Dobrev and Nikki Reed Address Those Feud Rumors — Once and For All
by Monica Sisavat
Is Serena Williams Having a Boy or Girl?
Celebrity Interviews
Serena Williams Clarifies Her Sister Venus's Comments About the Sex of Her Baby
by Monica Sisavat
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed at Comic-Con 2016 | Pictures
Celebrity Couples
Ian Somerhalder Steps Out With Nikki Reed After The Vampire Diaries Announces Its Final Season
by Monica Sisavat
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed at the EMA Awards 2016
Celebrity Couples
Make No Mistake, Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Are One Hell of a Good-Looking Couple
by Monica Sisavat
Ian Somerhalder Talks About Nikki Reed on Jimmy Kimmel 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Ian Somerhalder Credits This 1 Machine For Helping Him Land Wife Nikki Reed
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds