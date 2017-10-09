Jason Aldean Returns to Las Vegas 1 Week After Shooting: "We Will Never Forget"

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Just one week after the tragic shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that killed 59 people and injured more than 400 others, Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas to visit with victims at the University Medical Center of Southern Nevada. "Feels surreal being back in Vegas today," his wife Brittany Kerr captioned the photo of them looking at the Mandalay Bay, where shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the festival's crowd from his hotel room window. "Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met . . . fighting the toughest battle of them all... for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong 🙌🏼"

The country music singer was in the middle of his set when the gunman opened fire during the music festival on Oct. 1. Aside from writing an impassioned note to fans following the tragic incident, Jason opened Saturday Night Live this weekend with a beautiful Tom Petty cover in honor of the victims.