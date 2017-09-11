Jason Momoa's Adorable Family Snaps Make It Obvious That He's One Proud Papa

Rugged Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is intensely private about his family life, rarely sharing public photos with lovely wife Lisa Bonet, his two mini-me kids (7-year-old Nakoa-Wolf and 8-year-old Lola), or his badass stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz. But when he does share photos featuring his look-alike son and daughter, you can almost feel Jason's love and intense pride resonating from your screen — when he calls Lola and Wolf "my everything," he obviously means it! Here are the touching family moments that Jason has shared with his one million-plus Instagram followers so far. We can't wait to see pictures of their next adventure!