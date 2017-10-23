 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus Have a Nice Little Cuddle Session on the Red Carpet
Halloween
Need Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas? Look No Further Than Lili Reinhart's Instagram
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson on Feminism in 2017: "Making Noise Makes Change"

Jessica Biel Instagram Video With Justin Timberlake

Give Yourself a Gift Today, and Watch This Video of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Oct. 19, and while the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer made us emotional with his sweet tribute to his wife, the actress made us LOL with her message for their special day. Jessica posted a video on Instagram of her and Justin dancing in a car under a very pretty and flowery filter. While Justin, who recently confirmed that he's performing at the 2018 Super Bowl, doesn't seem into it at first, the end of the video is truly spectacular. "How lucky am I? Even if he's initially skeptical, he always gets extra for me. #5" Jessica wrote. We've already watched this video an embarrassing number of times, but we don't have plans on stopping anytime soon. We have a feeling the couple's son, Silas, would be proud.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity AnniversariesCelebrity CouplesHumorJustin TimberlakeJessica Biel
Game of Thrones
Rose Leslie Once Made Kit Harington Go to a Costume Party as Jon Snow, Because He Knows Nothing
by Perri Konecky
Weird Laws Around the World
Humor
50 Weird Laws From Across the World
by Hedy Phillips
Lance Bass Throwback Picture of NSYNC
Nostalgia
This Throwback Photo of *NSYNC Will Tear Up Your '90s Heart
by Kelsie Gibson
Justin Timberlake Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Way Justin Timberlake Celebrated His Wedding Anniversary With Jessica Biel
by Terry Carter
John Stamos Engaged to Caitlin McHugh
John Stamos
John Stamos Announces His Engagement in the Most Prince Charming of Ways
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds