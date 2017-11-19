 Skip Nav
Justin Timberlake Dancing to "Lemon" on Instagram

Justin Timberlake Attempts the Sexy Dance Routine From Rihanna and N.E.R.D's "Lemon" Video

🍋 @pharrell @nerd @mettenarrative @badgalriri #LemonDanceChallenge

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Justin Timberlake is a fan of Rihanna and N.E.R.D's "Lemon" song. On Saturday, the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer attempted to learn the sexy choreography straight from the music video's breakout dancer, Mette Towley. In the clip, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer appears to keep up with the moves before things get too complicated. "Aw, see, I don't know that one!" he says. Watch the fun video, which features a surprise cameo from Pharrell, above.

Celebrity InstagramsPharrell WilliamsViral VideosJustin Timberlake
