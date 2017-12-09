 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle's Royally Precious Family Photos Will Make You Want to Hug Your Parents

Meghan Markle may have shut down her lifestyle blog, The Tig, back in April, but both her personal and blog Instagram accounts are still up — for now, anyway. Along with dreamy vacation photos of her and her friends, Meghan's Instagram is full of precious snaps of her and her parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle. Doria is a psychotherapist and yoga instructor, while Thomas retired from the entertainment industry in the mid-1990s; his credits included Married With Children, The Facts of Life, and General Hospital. Even though Meghan's parents divorced when she was young, it's pretty clear from her snaps that Meghan's bond with her mom and dad is unbreakable.

