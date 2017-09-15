 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
Celebrity Couples
This Picture of Beyoncé and JAY-Z Isn't Even the Best Part of Rihanna's Diamond Ball
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal and Boston Bombing Survivor Jeff Bauman Look Strong and Sexy on the Red Carpet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meryl Streep's Marriage Has Lasted as Long as Her Career

Meryl Streep knows a thing or two about long-term success, and her marriage is no exception. She and sculptor Don Gummer have been married since 1978, and he's been by her side at a number of industry events and award shows in the years since. Meryl may have been mentioned more than God in Oscars acceptance speeches over the last decade, but at the 2012 Academy Awards, it was her husband who received a sweet shout-out. When Meryl won best actress for The Iron Lady, she said, "First I'm going to thank Don because when you thank your husband at the end of the speech they play him out with the music, and I want him to know that everything I value most in our lives you've given me."

The pair first met after her partner John Cazale — of The Godfather and The Deer Hunter — died of bone cancer. She was invited to move into the vacant apartment of her brother's friend Don, who was traveling abroad, and when Don returned, she ended up staying, and they were married within six months. The couple now have four kids together, including one son and Meryl's three look-alike daughters. Look back at the pair's sweet relationship through the years.

Related
Meryl Streep Has Basically Always Been the Best Thing About the Oscars

Two years after tying the knot, Meryl and Don made a glamorous appearance in London.
The pair was all smiles backstage at the Oscars in 1983 after Meryl won best actress for her role in Sophie's Choice.
She was all smiles alongside her husband at the 1989 Oscars.
In 2002, Don and Meryl stepped out for the NYC premiere of The Hours.
The couple sported coordinating shades for the 2004 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award event dedicated to Meryl.
She and Don were in step while walking the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in 2009.
Don kept his arm around her at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2011, where Meryl was honored by President Obama.
They shared a look of love at the NYC premiere of The Iron Lady in 2011.
Meryl posed with Don and her Golden Globe at The Weinstein Company's afterparty in 2012.
In 2012, she gave Don a big kiss when she won the Academy Award for best actress for her role in The Iron Lady.
The couple made a more casual NYC appearance at the 2012 Made in NY Awards.
They traveled to Washington DC again in 2012 for the Kennedy Center Honors gala dinner.
When Meryl sat with 50 Cent at a Knicks game in 2014, her actual date was Don, who cheered with her courtside.
The couple kept close while attending the December 2014 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington DC.
Meryl only had eyes for Don during the 2015 Oscars.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Don GummerCelebrity CouplesMeryl Streep
Join The Conversation
Disney
Mickey's Halloween Party Is Coming Back to Disneyland, and Soon!
by Hilary White
Irish Baby Names For Girls
Girls Names
The Most Beautiful Irish Names For Baby Girls
by Laura Lifshitz
Best New Trader Joe's Products 2017
Food Reviews
The Best New Trader Joe's Products From 2017 — So Far
by Erin Cullum
Sexy Costumes For Women
Halloween
69 Sexy Costume Ideas For Your Hottest Halloween Yet
by Hilary White
Fall 2017 Fashion Trends
Paris Fashion Week
The 9 Things You Need to Know About Fall Fashion
by Hannah Weil McKinley
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds