 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Few Rare Glimpses of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Pippa Middleton
7 Men Who Romanced Pippa Middleton Before Her Fiancé Put a Ring on It
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 9  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
A Few Rare Glimpses of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's Romance

Pippa Middleton is marrying her longtime boyfriend, James Matthews, this May, and we've been finding ourselves wanting to know more and more about their romance. Even though their love story has been almost 10 years in the making, the pair has managed to keep their relationship pretty under the radar. Unlike her big sister, Kate — who has shared numerous sweet moments with Prince William — Pippa has only been spotted out and about with her husband-to-be on a handful of occasions. From their family getaways to their fun-filled ski adventures, see some of their rare appearances together over the past few years.

Related
Will Kate Middleton Be in Pippa's Wedding? Yes, but Also No

Previous Next
Join the conversation
James MatthewsPippa MiddletonCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Oreo Unicorn Cookie Pops
Get the Dish
Lisa Frank-ophiles Need to Make These Unicorn Oreo Pops ASAP
by Brandi Milloy
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Cute Instagram Posts
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
The Royals
Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Pippa Middleton's Gym Grace Belgravia
Pippa Middleton
by Dominique Astorino
Who Is Pippa Middleton's Fiance?
Pippa Middleton
4 Quick Facts About Pippa Middleton's Future Husband, James Matthews
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Tom Brady Dated?
Tom Brady
by Monica Sisavat
Pippa Middleton Wedding Plans
The Royals
Everything We Know About Pippa Middleton's Wedding
by Brittney Stephens
Demi Lovato Album Details 2017
Demi Lovato
by Celia Fernandez
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Pierce Brosnan and Wife in Hawaii May 2017
Pierce Brosnan
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds