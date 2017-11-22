 Skip Nav
Buckle Up! A Pregnant Kate Middleton Goes Off-Roading in Birmingham With Prince William

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been hamming it up all year, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. After attending Queen Elizabeth II's wedding anniversary dinner on Monday, the royal couple visited Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull manufacturing plant in Birmingham, England, on Wednesday. Will and Kate — who is currently pregnant with their third child — put the pedal to the metal during an off-roading driving exercise and met with students from Topcliffe Primary School who won the Jaguar Primary School Challenge with their model race car.

But the fun didn't stop there. Will and Kate spent the afternoon at the Aston Villa Football Club, where they hit the field with the Birmingham Coach Core apprentices. Coach Core, which was founded in 2012 by The Royal Foundation, aims to improve the availability and quality of sports coaching and provide employment to young people. The couple then capped off their day at the Acme Whistles factory. Will and Kate witnessed firsthand all the work that it takes to produce whistles and were presented with a special plaque to mark their visit. Talk about a busy day!

